Fans can't get over how different Kristen Bell looks with bangs and glasses

Kristen Bell is testing out a new look and fans love it!

Bell, 40, shared a selfie on Instagram Thursday, posing in a pair of gold wire-rimmed glasses with her hair styled with bangs and loose curls.

“Good morning beautiful soul,” she wrote in the caption, sharing her affirmations for the day. “You are wonderful. Whether today is breeze, or heavy and rough, I'm rooting for you. You're the only you we've got, and you are enough. It's ridiculous how enough you are. Xo.”

Fans were surprised to see Bell rocking a different look, flooding the comments with compliments for her new ‘do.

“Omg I did not recognize you in this pic 😆” one fan wrote.

Another added, "THE BANGS LOOK SO GOOD I LOVE YOU.”

There was some positive commotion for her glasses as well, with one fan writing, “AHHH I LOVE YOUR GLASSES.”

“This hair is so beautiful on u,” a commenter wrote, adding, “(Well I mean u would like beautiful bald too lol)”

The former “Good Place” star has shared some of her hair transformations throughout the years, some more glamorous than others.

Last December, Bell took to Instagram to share the state of her hair after wearing it in braids all week on set. In the makeup-free shot, Bell smiled at the camera with her wavy bob taking center stage.

“I'm in a wig for my current movie,” she captioned the shot. “When I take my braided hair out at the end of the week, this is what I get. And I am INTO IT. Do I need to get a perm??? In addition, yes. I am slightly cross eyed. Always have been, always will be. G'NIGHT!”

The actor has been known to share a selfie or two on days where she’s feeling her best, including her March 2019 debut of her angular platinum bob.

"Your mom got a hair cut and she is FEELING IT,” Bell wrote in the caption.

Her bangs and glasses duo aren’t the only new thing in Bell’s life. It was announced earlier this month that she and her husband, Dax Shepard, are teaming up to host a new family game show on NBC, “Family Game Fight.”

“For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends,” Bell said in a press release. “He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he’s a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I’m so excited to host ‘Family Game Fight’ and play all day with my best friend.”

