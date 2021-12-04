Dancer, pop star and television personality JoJo Siwa seems to be preparing to add another title to her list of talents: fashionista.

JoJo Siwa attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The 18-year-old made a fashion statement while appearing at KIIS FM’S annual Jingle Ball on Friday rocking black leather shorts paired with a sparkling black cardigan pulled together with a shiny bow — a nod to the signature bows the star is known to wear in her hair.

The former "Dance Moms" star shared a fun TikTok set to "Womanizer" by Britney Spears showing her transformation into the bold look.

She also wore her signature bows on her heels, a pair of Jimmy Choo sandals with a mesh fascinator bow.

More bows! Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Fans of the star took to social media to praise the "Dancing With the Stars" finalist's red carpet appearance.

One fan commented on Instagram: "Omg jojo you look so so stunning love the outfit and everything you look fabulous."

Another person wrote, "I love your new looks!! 😍"

Jojo siwa being my celeb crush this year is not something I saw coming — chevvy (@hippiestoner666) December 4, 2021

“JOJO SIWA SERVING A FASHION ICON MOMENT,” tweeted one fan.

“Jojo siwa being my celeb crush this year is not something I saw coming,” shared another.

JOJO SIWA SERVING A FASHION ICON MOMENT 🚨🎀🚨 pic.twitter.com/RidmpjJpZO — Gxgafixation 🕊 (@gxgafixation) December 4, 2021

Siwa made headlines at the beginning of the year when she revealed she is part of the LGBTQ community.

After posting a TikTok video of herself dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” in January, Siwa posted a selfie wearing a t-shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

“I am really, really, I'm really happy,” the “Boomerang” singer shared in an Instagram livestream. “Now that the world gets to see this side of my life...it makes me really, really, really happy. I have been happy in this land for a minute now and now that I get to share that with the world now, it's just... it's awesome."

She continued, “But right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK and that it's awesome and the world is there for you.”

In August, the star made history by becoming the first contestant in 30 seasons to dance with a person of the same sex on “Dancing With the Stars.” Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson ultimately placed 2nd in the competition.

i LOVE jojo siwa i wish i had a gay icon like her when i was 18 — paige (@plstcbyfrnd) December 4, 2021

“i LOVE jojo siwa,” commented another fan on Twitter after seeing her Jingle Ball appearance. “i wish i had a gay icon like her when i was 18.”