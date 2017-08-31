Steal the look! 4 celebrity-approved fall trends to try now

Fall is the perfect time to turn over a new leaf and try a trend!
People magazine's style and beauty director, Andrea Lavinthal, joined TODAY Thursday to give us the best tips to try celebrity-approved fall trends.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union's pleated skirt and denim jacket create a versatile look that can be easily worn day or night.
Levi's Denim Trucker Jacket, $50, Kohl's
Pleated Maxi Skirt, $42, New York & Company
Black Suede Clutch, $31, Lulus
Satin Round Buckle Two Part Sandal, $40, Boohoo
Tom Holland
The 21-year-old star, who's best known for his role as Spiderman, wears a sporty look that is easy to pull off. Just pair an athletic jacket with stylish, dark jeans and a pair of cool kicks.
Sub_Urban Riot, Sale price: $59, Bloomingdale's
Solid Polo, $21, Gap
Levi's Slim Fit Jeans, $55, Dillard's
Converse Speckled Suede Mid Top, $75, Nike
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez achieves this casual, yet chic look by pairing a simple top with rock star-worthy pumps. Heidi Klum recently wore a similar look, proving that it's stylish for all!
Sequin Embroidered Sweatshirt, $19 sale for Labor Day Weekend, Guess
High Waisted Ankle Jean Leggings, $80, Express
Quilted Mini Cross Bag, $25, Forever 21
Black Pumps, $90, Steve Madden
Sunglasses, $30, PrivéRevaux
Jessica Alba
This combo of cropped jeans and a striped duster make the perfect outfit for running errands on a fall day!
Pinstripe Duster, $33, Forever 21
Relaxed Crew-Neck Tee, $13, Old Navy
Frayed Hem Denim Crop Pant, $67, Talbots
Cross-body Bag with Ring Detail, $45, ASOS
Hoop Earrings, $20, Dillard's
Champion Slip On, $40, Keds
RELATED: So long summer, hello sales! These are the best Labor Day deals right now