Steal the look! 4 celebrity-approved fall trends to try now

Fall is the perfect time to turn over a new leaf and try a trend!

People magazine's style and beauty director, Andrea Lavinthal, joined TODAY Thursday to give us the best tips to try celebrity-approved fall trends.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union's pleated skirt and denim jacket create a versatile look that can be easily worn day or night.

Levi's Denim Trucker Jacket, $50, Kohl's

Kohl's

Pleated Maxi Skirt, $42, New York & Company

New York & Company

Black Suede Clutch, $31, Lulus

Lulus

Satin Round Buckle Two Part Sandal, $40, Boohoo

Boohoo

Tom Holland

The 21-year-old star, who's best known for his role as Spiderman, wears a sporty look that is easy to pull off. Just pair an athletic jacket with stylish, dark jeans and a pair of cool kicks.

Sub_Urban Riot, Sale price: $59, Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's

Solid Polo, $21, Gap

Gap

Levi's Slim Fit Jeans, $55, Dillard's

Dillard's

Converse Speckled Suede Mid Top, $75, Nike

Nike

Selena Gomez

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

Selena Gomez achieves this casual, yet chic look by pairing a simple top with rock star-worthy pumps. Heidi Klum recently wore a similar look, proving that it's stylish for all!

Sequin Embroidered Sweatshirt, $19 sale for Labor Day Weekend, Guess

Guess

High Waisted Ankle Jean Leggings, $80, Express

Express

Quilted Mini Cross Bag, $25, Forever 21

Forever 21

Black Pumps, $90, Steve Madden

Steve Madden

Sunglasses, $30, PrivéRevaux

Priv?Revaux

Jessica Alba

This combo of cropped jeans and a striped duster make the perfect outfit for running errands on a fall day!

Pinstripe Duster, $33, Forever 21

Forever 21

Relaxed Crew-Neck Tee, $13, Old Navy

Old Navy

Frayed Hem Denim Crop Pant, $67, Talbots

Talbots

Cross-body Bag with Ring Detail, $45, ASOS

ASOS

Hoop Earrings, $20, Dillard's

Dillard's

Champion Slip On, $40, Keds

Keds

