Fall Fashion Steals and Deals: Suede leather tote, silk blouse, wrap dress and more

The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

Hand Dyed Silk Blend Scarf, $39, Noma

Nova

Retail price: $129

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY

(To purchase the scarf, click on the shop button or hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Noma is offering their scarves at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This is the perfect transition accessory from summer to fall. You can wear it as sarong, swimsuit cover-up or a stylish scarf! All the scarves are super sheer, soft lightweight and eco-friendly. Choose from nine different hand-dyed colors and various prints like ombre or floral.

Noma says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@nomalosangeles.com.

Women Dresses, $49.99, Maggy London

Maggy London

Retail price: $148

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY49

(To purchase the dress, click on the shop button or hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Maggy London is offering their best-selling dresses at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Add these dresses to your fall wardrobe! Maggy London is offering the following styles:

The Philomena: The Philomena wrap dress in figure-flattering jersey works for any body type and the seasonless black and white diamond print make it a timeless dress.

The Martine: You can never go wrong with a classic wrap silhouette, just like our Martine wrap dress! This electric blue wrap dress, three quarter length sleeves and geometric pattern make this the perfect style for anything on your work or social calendar.

The Caralyn: This dress is what workwear dreams are made of! The sophisticated hue, ruffle detailing and elbow length sleeves add personality to this office appropriate midi.

The Kaye: Introducing the LBD update of the season. Super chic sleeve detailing revamps this Maggy London best selling midi silhouette. This dress keeps you timeless and sophisticated.

Maggy London says their product will arrive within two-six days depending on location via FedEx Ground. 2. Merchandise may be returned within 30 days from the date of delivery for a full refund to the original method of payment.

Have a question? Contact customerservice@maggylondon.com.

Gold Starburst Chain Necklace or Silver Starburst Chain Necklace, $44, Jaimie Nicole

Jaimie Nicole

Retail price: $120

Percent discount: 64 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSTAR

(To purchase the necklace, click on the shop button or hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Jaimie Nicole is offering their necklace at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Jaimie Nicole’s best-selling Starburst necklace is the perfect addition to your jewelry closet! This eye catching necklace has just the right amount of sparkle and can be dressed up or down with ease. Available in either sterling silver or gold vermeil and can be adjusted from 16-18” in length.

Jaimie Nicole says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact designs@jaimienicole.com.

Luxury Italian Suede Leather Tote, $99, M.I.L.A

M.I.L.A

Retail price: $475

Percent discount: 79 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYMILA

(To purchase the tote, click on the shop button or hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

M.I.L.A is offering their suede and leather tote at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

M.I.L.A’s new, best-selling tote bag is your new, perfect companion for work, busy weekends or travel.

Made in the USA, it is handcrafted from 100-percent deluxe Italian suede leather. It is a spacious carry-all bag with detailed interior and top button closure. The one zip pocket and two slip pockets keep keys, phone, and wallet organized. It has a front envelope pocket with button closure and a detachable tassel. The tote is supported by two durable leather handles

Available in the new trend colors for fall: Burgundy, mustard, sand, brown, black, grey.

M.I.L.A says their product will arrive within two-three weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@mila4u.com.

Silk Tops, Dresses, Ponchos, Tunics $39.99, Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh

Retail price: $150-$200

Percent discount: 70-77 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYTUNIC

(To purchase the tops, click on the shop button or hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Amrita Singh is offering their variety of blouses, dresses, ponchos and tunics at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

All are made of 100-percent pure silk in a satin or Georgette finish. The fabric is the best quality of silk and is perfect as we transition from summer to fall.

Choose from 12 styles and 3 to 6 prints each. Sizes ranges from small to XL

Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson and Mariah Carey have been worn Amrita Singh.

Amrita Singh says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact todayshow@amritasingh.com.

