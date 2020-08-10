Faith Hill is the latest celeb to experiment with pink hair in quarantine

Faith Hill is rocking a rosy new hair color for the summer!

Tim McGraw revealed her new look on Instagram, sharing a photo of his wife with pale pink highlights woven into her braided hairstyle.

“Dang, I love this girl!” he wrote in the caption.

Hill, 52, had a gorgeous glow in the photo, and some people in the comments thought the picture was a snapshot of one of the couple’s daughters.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“She’s the spitting image of Faith,” one person wrote.

“She looks just like her Mama!” another fan commented.

McGraw, 53, eventually dropped into the comments himself to assure people that it was, in fact, a photo of his wife.

“Mmmm … so sweet y’all think this is our daughter, however it IS Faith … I’m the lucky one!” he wrote.

The picture was actually taken by the couple’s daughter, Gracie, 23, who recently debuted a pink hairstyle of her own (maybe she inspired her mom to try out the look?).

“Best ma’am and I are quarantine summer girls now,” she captioned a photo of herself and a friend with cotton candy-colored highlights.

Hill is not the only celebrity to experiment with pink hair during lockdown.

Back in April, Jennifer Love Hewitt debuted some hot pink, semi-permanent highlights.

Sarah Michelle Gellar also showed off some light pink highlights in April, calling it her “quarancolor.”

Keke Palmer also rocked an ombre pink hairstyle on Instagram earlier this year.

Hill hasn’t shared anything on social media about the inspiration behind her new hair color, but she’s definitely looking pretty in pink!