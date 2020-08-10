Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Faith Hill is the latest celeb to experiment with pink hair in quarantine

It's a bold, new color for the country singer!
52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Recording artist Faith Hill arrives at the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Allen Berezovsky / WireImage

By Lindsay Lowe

Faith Hill is rocking a rosy new hair color for the summer!

Tim McGraw revealed her new look on Instagram, sharing a photo of his wife with pale pink highlights woven into her braided hairstyle.

“Dang, I love this girl!” he wrote in the caption.

Hill, 52, had a gorgeous glow in the photo, and some people in the comments thought the picture was a snapshot of one of the couple’s daughters.

“She’s the spitting image of Faith,” one person wrote.

“She looks just like her Mama!” another fan commented.

McGraw, 53, eventually dropped into the comments himself to assure people that it was, in fact, a photo of his wife.

“Mmmm … so sweet y’all think this is our daughter, however it IS Faith … I’m the lucky one!” he wrote.

How to color your hair at home

May 20, 202007:49

The picture was actually taken by the couple’s daughter, Gracie, 23, who recently debuted a pink hairstyle of her own (maybe she inspired her mom to try out the look?).

“Best ma’am and I are quarantine summer girls now,” she captioned a photo of herself and a friend with cotton candy-colored highlights.

Hill is not the only celebrity to experiment with pink hair during lockdown.

Back in April, Jennifer Love Hewitt debuted some hot pink, semi-permanent highlights.

Sarah Michelle Gellar also showed off some light pink highlights in April, calling it her “quarancolor.”

Keke Palmer also rocked an ombre pink hairstyle on Instagram earlier this year.

Hill hasn’t shared anything on social media about the inspiration behind her new hair color, but she’s definitely looking pretty in pink!

