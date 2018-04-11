Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Here's why cleansing sticks will forever change how you wash your face

This Korean beauty trend is gaining traction!

by Chrissy Callahan / / Source: TODAY
African American woman washing faceGetty Images stock

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Everyone's crazy about Korean skin care! It's often inexpensive, super cute (like these animal face masks) and effective. Bubble face mask, anyone?

Over the past few months, one of the most intriguing K-beauty trends, facial cleansing sticks, started trending stateside (like the best-selling Neogen stick from Amazon)

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Neogen Real Fresh Cleansing Stick Green Tea

$23Amazon

These sticks supposedly freshen up skin without making a mess. They sound amazing. But, we're wondering: Do facial cleansing sticks really clean anything? And will they work for your individual skin type? TODAY Style tapped three skin care experts to get their takes on the emerging trend.

What's so great about Korean cleansing sticks anyway?

They keep popping up all over the place, but what do Korean facial cleansing sticks offer that traditional face washes and face scrubs don't? For starters, the packaging of this cult favorite is totally unique. Facial cleansing sticks come in an applicator that's pretty darn similar to your go-to deodorant. And, much like deodorants, facial cleansing sticks are mess-free and totally leak-proof.

The roll-up applicator also makes them easy to apply. Plus, the compact packaging makes them great travel companions.

“Facial cleansing sticks are great for traveling. Since they’re not liquids, they can’t be confiscated,” said Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified New York City dermatologist and author of the book “Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist."

 Cleansing sticks are a mess-free alternative to liquid cleanser bottles. Getty Images
 Skin care Shutterstock
  Getty Images stock

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.