Here's why cleansing sticks will forever change how you wash your face

Everyone's crazy about Korean skin care! It's often inexpensive, super cute (like these animal face masks) and effective. Bubble face mask, anyone?

Over the past few months, one of the most intriguing K-beauty trends, facial cleansing sticks, started trending stateside (like the best-selling Neogen stick from Amazon)

These sticks supposedly freshen up skin without making a mess. They sound amazing. But, we're wondering: Do facial cleansing sticks really clean anything? And will they work for your individual skin type? TODAY Style tapped three skin care experts to get their takes on the emerging trend.

What's so great about Korean cleansing sticks anyway?

They keep popping up all over the place, but what do Korean facial cleansing sticks offer that traditional face washes and face scrubs don't? For starters, the packaging of this cult favorite is totally unique. Facial cleansing sticks come in an applicator that's pretty darn similar to your go-to deodorant. And, much like deodorants, facial cleansing sticks are mess-free and totally leak-proof.

The roll-up applicator also makes them easy to apply. Plus, the compact packaging makes them great travel companions.

“Facial cleansing sticks are great for traveling. Since they’re not liquids, they can’t be confiscated,” said Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified New York City dermatologist and author of the book “Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist."

