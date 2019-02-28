Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 28, 2019, 9:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

If you're in the market for some denim, Everlane is definitely a brand to check out.

The brand whose jean collection once amassed a 44,000-person waitlist just released a new style: the ultimate '90s mom jeans.

The ’90s Cheeky Straight Jean, $78, Everlane

The new style is available in three color options: medium blue, vintage light blue and bone. You can also choose between ankle length and regular length. They are made in sizes 23 to 33.

"Our favorite jean meets our favorite decade," the Everlane website states. "Made from premium non-stretch Japanese denim for a vintage-inspired look, our ’90s take on our Cheeky Jean has an easy straight leg, extra-high rise, and butt-boosting rear fit."

So, not only are the mom jeans made to be comfortable, but they're also meant to give a little lift as well!

The brand is so popular on the internet that Everlane heels generated a waitlist of 15,000 people, the work pants ended up with a 12,000-person waitlist and the cashmere sweaters are truly some of the best.

So, if you want some stylish pieces to pair with your new denim, check out these other new arrivals at Everlane — before they sell out:

Other Everlane Favorites

The Shrunken Cotton Shirt, $55, Everlane

This button-down shirt is professional, yet comfortable. It's made of a soft, double-gauze cotton and features a chest pocket and a shrunken fit through the shoulders and arms, giving it a tailored look.

The Shrunken Denim Jacket, $88, Everlane

A denim jacket is something everyone needs in their spring wardrobe. This non-stretch denim has a cropped fit and bracelet-length sleeves for a tailored look and feel, according to the manufacturer.

The Soft Cotton Wrap Cardigan, $75, Everlane

This lightweight cardigan is great for cozying up at home or throwing on with jeans to run errands. It has a wrap front, tie-waist closure and pockets. It's available in gray and black.

The Rain Boot, $75, Everlane

With spring around the corner, we will likely see a lot of rain in the upcoming months. Be prepared with these chic rain booties! They come in five different colors, and they're very versatile.

