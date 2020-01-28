Evening gloves are back! How this old Hollywood look is now totally modern

Amal Clooney's white opera gloves caused an uproar at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards with fashion fans divided on how they felt the look. As it turns out, she was just ahead of the trend.
Blake Lively is so enthused with the classic look that she wore three different pairs on Monday to promote her new movie, "The Rhythm Section."
Ariana Grande swathed her arms in long gray gloves that matched her dreamy ballgown at the Grammy Awards.
Earlier this month, Zoe Kravitz teamed her Oscar de la Renta dress with the retro accessory in complementary Creamsicle shades.
Rihanna took a modern approach to the look with sheer gloves that perfectly matched her mint green mini dress.
And Lizzo took the trend in a fun, pop art direction with playful polka dots at the MTV VMAs after-party.
But you don’t have to be a celebrity to pull off the look. According to wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown, it all comes down to fit.
“You want to make sure they’re not rolling down, because one of the biggest giveaways of being uncomfortable in your clothes is pulling on them,” Brown told TODAY Style.
It's also important to be mindful of where the gloves hit on your arm. Brown noted that elbow-length gloves draw attention to the waist, while a glove that hits closer to the underarm will make your chest and shoulders appear broader.
And while there aren't set rules when it comes to what to wear with long gloves, Brown thinks they pair best with strapless dresses.
“If you have a cap sleeve and then you add a glove, you’re chopping up the line of your arm and it’s not going to look right,” Brown said. For added drama, she suggests adding a ring on top, like Gwen Stefani did at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.
"We're definitely going to be seeing more gloves in the coming months," Brown said. "They're making a big comeback."