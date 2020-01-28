Evening gloves are back! How this old Hollywood look is now totally modern

Amal Clooney's white opera gloves caused an uproar at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards with fashion fans divided on how they felt the look. As it turns out, she was just ahead of the trend.

Blake Lively is so enthused with the classic look that she wore three different pairs on Monday to promote her new movie, "The Rhythm Section."

Blake Lively has made long, dramatic gloves part of her signature look recently as she promotes her new movie. GC Images

Ariana Grande swathed her arms in long gray gloves that matched her dreamy ballgown at the Grammy Awards.

Opera gloves completed Ariana Grande's princess-worthy look at the Grammy Awards. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Zoe Kravitz teamed her Oscar de la Renta dress with the retro accessory in complementary Creamsicle shades.

Zoe Kravitz was the epitome of elegance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Rihanna took a modern approach to the look with sheer gloves that perfectly matched her mint green mini dress.

Rihanna attends The Fashion Awards 2019 on Dec. 2, 2019 in London. Karwai Tang / WireImage

And Lizzo took the trend in a fun, pop art direction with playful polka dots at the MTV VMAs after-party.

Lizzo's heart-printed gloves made a splash at an MTV VMAs after-party in August 2019. Shareif Ziyadat / WireImage

But you don’t have to be a celebrity to pull off the look. According to wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown, it all comes down to fit.

“You want to make sure they’re not rolling down, because one of the biggest giveaways of being uncomfortable in your clothes is pulling on them,” Brown told TODAY Style.

It's also important to be mindful of where the gloves hit on your arm. Brown noted that elbow-length gloves draw attention to the waist, while a glove that hits closer to the underarm will make your chest and shoulders appear broader.

First lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (in 1963) often added long gloves to her formal attire. Bettmann Archive

And while there aren't set rules when it comes to what to wear with long gloves, Brown thinks they pair best with strapless dresses.

“If you have a cap sleeve and then you add a glove, you’re chopping up the line of your arm and it’s not going to look right,” Brown said. For added drama, she suggests adding a ring on top, like Gwen Stefani did at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Gwen Stefani wore elbow-length black gloves at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Nov. 10, 2019. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

"We're definitely going to be seeing more gloves in the coming months," Brown said. "They're making a big comeback."