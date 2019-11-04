Evangeline Lilly has a brand new style.

The big and small screen star recently gave herself an at-home makeover, and she shared the dramatic results on Instagram over the weekend.

Gone are the long and loose dark locks fans know from her roles in “Lost,” “The Hobbit,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” In their place, she now sports a smooth do.

The 40-year-old actress shaved her head!

“Hello (world),” she wrote alongside a photo of her buzz cut. “It’s a BEAUTIFUL day.”

And it’s a beautiful new look. But that wasn’t the only glimpse she gave her fans and followers.

Lilly also shared several videos of the process, which started out as a trim — and just kept going. She added the hashtag "#homecut" to the clips.

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see all the clips.)

At first, she simply sheared off a section of hair over one ear, and asked fans, “Stop or keep going?”

Evangeline Lilly shared an in-progress pic of her bold new style. evangelinelillyofficial/ Instagram

But the question had long been answered at that point.

The in-progress clips went up Friday, however Lilly had already shared the results of her choice to “keep going” on another Instagram account.

In addition to acting, she's also an author who maintains an account for her children’s book series “The Squickerwonkers.”

In two pre-Halloween posts, she can been seen reading her book (and unveiling her newly-shaved head) to a group of costumed schoolchildren.

“We were all supposed to be making our scariest faces,” she wrote alongside one fun photo from the day. “Some of us were scarier than others.”