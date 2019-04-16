Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 16, 2019, 10:10 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Eva Mendes is switching things up for spring!

The actress and designer showed off her new hairstyle on Instagram yesterday, captioning the post "Strawberry feels forever by @mikelorenzano. No filter."

Mendes has been sporting a reddish hue for a few weeks now, but this latest update to her look features plenty of sunny highlights that lend the color a strawberry-blond vibe.

The 45-year-old is a regular hair color chameleon and has always been one of our major hair crushes. Mendes also has a passion for fashion, and has established herself as a serious design force while collaborating with New York & Company over the last several years.

Mendes' partnership with the popular brand has also given her the chance to be around for her two little girls (with Ryan Gosling), and she recently revealed she's enjoyed her five-year hiatus from acting, telling E! News, “I’m just so obsessed with my kids that I don't want to leave them."

Even though we miss seeing her on the big screen, Mendes is happy to indulge us with an up close look at her personal life — and stylish looks — on Instagram. And we'll definitely be standing by, eagerly awaiting her next mane move!

See Eva Mendes' hair changes through the years:

Late '90s

During her early foray into acting, Mendes set the tone for what would later become her signature look: brown tousled locks.

Early '00s

Mendes admits she regrets some of her early makeup mishaps, but the actress should be proud of this luscious shade of brunette she rocked in 2003.

Blonde beauty

A brief blonde experiment taught the actress to stay in her "hair lane," as she explained to fans on Instagram.

Dimension for days

Mendes looks beautiful in rich, luscious colors with loads of dimension.

'70s inspired

In 2004, Mendes worked a Farrah Fawcett-inspired cut with bounce to spare.

Feisty fringe

Whether she rocks her bangs sideswept or right up front, Mendes is a master of fringe.

Lighten up

Sunny color that makes you smile? Check. Volume for days? Check, check.