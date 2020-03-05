Eva Mendes gets real over 'retouched' photo and 'struggle with food'

Eva Mendes is keeping it real on Instagram.

The bombshell model and actress shared a photo earlier this week of herself wearing a floral dress from the Eva Mendes Collection at New York & Company. In the comments, Mendes had an exchange with a fan in which she opened about her "struggle with food" and more.

The fan told the 46-year-old star she looked "amazing" and thanked her for chatting with followers. She also hinted she'd like to see pics of Mendes together with Ryan Gosling, 39.

Mendes responded with a dose of honesty.

"Thank you for saying this. I take so much joy from connecting to other women. It means so much to me. Even just a quick exchange. I struggle with social media but I love the constant connection with women," she wrote.

"I try to post responsibly and I try to make sure I don’t portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad," she continued. "Instagram can be hurtful in that way."

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling share two daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3. Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

Mendes also pointed out that the photo she shared of herself had been "retouched." "I want women to know it takes a lot for me to look this way and that I struggle with food among many other things," she shared.

As for her husband, Mendes said she prefers not to share too much of her personal life.

"As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already 'out there' (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and kids are private," she explained. "That’s important to me so thanks for getting that."

Mendes and Gosling share two daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3. Though she keeps her family out of the spotlight, Mendes has been known to gush about how much she loves motherhood.

"What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” Mendes told Shape in 2017. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls."