He’s a natural!

Eva Longoria’s 1-year-old son, Santiago, made a surprise appearance on the runway during Paris Fashion Week ⁠— and he may have stolen the show. The actress, beaming with pride, held him in her arms at the end of the “Le Defile L’Oreal Paris” show over the weekend.

Santiago seemed curious, but a little sleepy. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Santiago looked adorably chic for the occasion, dressed in a monogrammed green sweater layered over a collared shirt, stylish pants and tiny, gray boots.

Santiago was dressed in an adorable outfit for the occasion. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Longoria, 44, took to the runway along with other L’Oreal brand ambassadors, including actress Andie MacDowell, Amber Heard, Camila Cabello and Helen Mirren, who gleefully ran down the aisle at one point during the show.

Little Santiago was in glamorous company! LUCAS BARIOULET / AFP/Getty Images

MacDowell clearly loved having little Santiago onstage, taking a moment to sweetly stroke his head.

Santiago was the center of attention! Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Santiago, whom Longoria and husband José Bastón welcomed last year, seemed fascinated and maybe slightly confused by all the commotion. At one point, he took a quick snooze on his mom’s shoulder as confetti fell all around them.

Just a quick nap! Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

In addition to taking part in the fashion show, Santiago has been out and about with his mom in Paris.

Longoria opened up to TODAY earlier this year about how much she loves being Santiago's mom.

“He’s funny and sweet and just shares everything, wants to share his food with you, wants to share his toys with you," she told Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist. "I’m really lucky, really blessed, to have such an easy kid.”