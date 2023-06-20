As a nonbinary person, I demand the right to be basic

Take, for example, the aforementioned Target run. First of all, when I go to Target, there’s no section of clothes for me. I have to wander back and forth between the men’s and women’s sections in an attempt to piece together something that both fits and also feels authentic to who I am. The one month of the year that Target carries clothes made for gender-nonconforming folks — Pride month — they’re all covered in rainbows and slogans advertising queerness. If the only unisex clothing option is tie-dyed and covered in glitter, then I’ll take it. But then I have to deal with the (sometimes violent) consequences.

You don’t have to look very far to see an example of what I’m describing. Look how the whole Target Pride collection debacle played out this year. The designer of Target’s now infamous — but relatively innocuous — Pride merchandise even reported that he received death threats over the collection. And now that that merchandise has been removed from stores, not only are there zero clothing choices designed with nonbinary people in mind at one of the biggest retailers in the country, but I can’t even shop at Target without feeling like a traitor. Who wants to support a company that caved to homophobic extremism? Not I.

If I’m being honest, I’m not actually that basic. I’m constantly changing my hair color and I have a million tattoos and my style tends towards power-clashing and bolo ties. But my personal style is not the point. Or if it is, the point is that my personal style is likely the result of having been forced to the margins for my entire life and adjusting accordingly. Maybe if there was literally anywhere for me to buy khaki pants I would really like khaki.

Of course, I can’t know how any hypothetical cultural changes may have affected me, but what I do know is that opting for traditional clothing options when I’m in mixed company — aka not just queer people — makes me feel invisible, like my gender doesn’t exist. Glitter has somehow become the queer neutral and while I’m personally a fan, I also don’t really feel like I should have to perform my sparkle.

Nonbinary people don’t, after all, emerge from our beds perfectly put together. I spend half the morning in my bathrobe, most of my work day is spent in a totally basic button-down and I spend my evenings binge-watching reality TV in a hoodie — just like the rest of America. In other words, I do not wake up with glitter oozing from my pores any more than traditionally feminine-presenting women wake up with makeup on.

I feel like people expect me to live a super exciting, flamboyant life because I am nonbinary. The truth? Sometimes my life is that way, but sometimes I just want to stay home in sweatpants and watch reality TV. Courtesy Tracey Anne Duncan

Maybe if there were more mundane cultural representations of nonbinary folks, people would start to evolve the way they see us. While I am super proud of all the fabulous celebrities making waves on the red carpet with the gender-bending fashion, we also need some more accessible nonbinary role models. Where is the gender-fluid equivalent to Meg Ryan? Come out, come out, wherever you are. We’re ready for our pumpkin-spiced nonbinary rom-com.

I can’t be the only one aching for Mae Martin as a wide-eyed but straightlaced barrister to fall head over heels with Janelle Monae in a manic pixie meet-cute. Think “Garden State” but make it queer romance.