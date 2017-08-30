What does 'eos' actually stand for?

share tweet pin email

If you thought that Eos beauty products just have a funny-sounding name, you’re not alone. A writer at BuzzFeed took to the internet to share her amazement at realizing that the name behind the popular brand is actually an acronym.

It stands for "evolution of smooth" and is even written on some product bottles.

This makes a lot of sense when you consider the fact that EOS has developed a following for its moisturizing spherical lip balms and lotions, but alas, still comes as a a surprise to many. A slew of people who took to Twitter to share their own bewilderment.

EOS isn't the only beauty brand to use acronyms for its name. Read on for the true meaning behind eight popular brand names that stand for something else.

1. M.A.C

They’re behind your signature Ruby Woo lipstick, or maybe you’re more of a Russian Red girl. Either way, you may be surprised to learn that M.A.C actually stands for "makeup art cosmetics," making your face the ultimate canvas.

M.A.C

2. RMS

RMS Beauty has developed a cult following among the pros for offering a wide range of natural cosmetics with big color payoff. What you may not realize, is that RMS is rightfully named after female brand creator and makeup artist Rose Marie Swift. #GirlPower.

RMS

3. O.P.I

Chances are, you know this polish brand well from your local nail salon. But we bet you didn't know that O.P.I was born "Odontorium Products Inc.," a small company that sold dental supplies. It was later purchased by a team who, with the help of biochemist R. Eric Montgomery, would create an acrylic lacquer sold to local nail salons. The rest is history.

O.P.I

4. Ghd

This brand has racked up quite a reputation for their professional heat stylers, so we thought it was time to iron out (we couldn’t help ourselves) one very important and often overlooked detail: ghd stands for "good hair day." Circuits. blown.

ghd

5. E.l.f.

In case there’s any confusion, e.l.f stands for "eyes.lip.face," which represents the beauty categories covered in the brand’s robust (and budget-friendly!) arsenal.

e.l.f.

6. CND

CND, a go-to among pro manicurists and backstage regulars at fashion week, stands for "creative nail design," and has been known to inspire just that on and off of the runway.

CND

7. NYX

Surprisingly enough, NYX isn’t actually an acronym, but instead a symbol of beauty and power. The cosmetics brand was named after the Greek goddess Nyx. Just swipe on one of the brand's bold shades next time you want to feel in command.