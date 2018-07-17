Enter here for a chance to win one of Jill Martin's Fun Finds!

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jill Martin found some great items for a little fun in the sun!

Now, she wants 15 lucky viewers at home to enjoy one of her Fun Finds. One of the below prizes will be awarded to each winner.

The Tillow

Jill found the perfect product to keep beachgoers comfortable when laying on uneven sand: the Tillow! The Tillow is a towel that has a built-in pillow, and it folds up into a strap so you can carry it like a bag.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Hidrate Spark 2.0

The best item to stay hydrated during the summer? Jill recommends the Hidrate Spark 2.0 water bottle. The smart bottle keeps track of how much you drink while helping you meet your hydration goal. The bottle even connects to an app and glows when you need to start drinking more water.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Roku Smart TV

What's better than cooling off indoors and watching your favorite TV show or sports team? Watch all of your favorite games and stream the best shows using a Roku Smart TV.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

FUNBOY retro pink convertible float

Soak up the sun with your best friend on a unique pool raft that serves as a floating queen-sized daybed for two. It also contains a massive cooler for ice, drinks, speakers and more! The float can be inflated in less than two minutes with a hair dryer on cold or an electric pump.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Polaroid OneStep 2 Analog instant camera

Capture some of your favorite memories using a new Polaroid camera that blends classic design with contemporary style. With its long-lasting rechargeable battery, you'll always be ready to shoot your next adventure.

You have a chance to win one of fifteen prizes! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Fill out the information below for a chance to win one of these items.

Entries close July 24 at 5 p.m. EDT.