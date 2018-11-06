Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Rheana Murray

When one woman shamed her boyfriend's engagement ring choice — before he'd even had a chance to propose — the internet took her to task for being insensitive.

According to a viral post on Reddit, a woman took a photo of a ring she had found in her boyfriend's nightstand and shared it on social media, asking for support.

"Ewwwww," she wrote, according to a screenshot of the post. "Self shame Friday here I come. Found this in the BF's nightstand. Not a fan. Please roast and then tell me how to tactfully say no you need to go get something different."

The jewelry in question? A three-stone ring set in what looks like silver. While everyone is entitled to their own opinion — and, hey, isn't that what makes fashion fun? — many people on Reddit pointed out that the ring is actually very pretty.

"Am I the only one who thinks the ring looks beautiful?" one person wrote.

"I'm not a gem expert, but those diamonds look pretty big to me," wrote another.

While it's not clear who shared the photo in the first place, it appears to have been posted in a ring-shaming Facebook group. Yes, that's a thing: a private group people join so they can talk trash about engagement rings they don't like. (Sample rule from the page for "That's It, I'm Ring Shaming": Shame the ring, not the person.)

While we're on the subject, it's worth mentioning that there are actually lots of shaming groups on Facebook: "That's It, I'm Hair Shaming," "That's It, I'm Wedding Shaming," "That's It, I'm Nail Shaming," and so on. On the bright side, there are plenty of praising groups, too.

Shocked? You're not alone.

"It's bad enough this woman feels like she got snubbed with that ring and needed to shame her bf for it but so many women get upset at the ring they're given that a Facebook group was created," one person wrote on Reddit. "I do not understand..."

Not everyone dismissed the original poster, though. Some people pointed out that it's OK to not love the ring, as long as she loves the person from which it came. And who knows? Maybe she has a new ring now.

As one person wrote, "Every girl has a style they like."