9 empowering Halloween costumes for butt-kicking women

Looking for fierce female Halloween costumes that will help you kick butt this Halloween?

The ladies of Razzi Studio rounded up 9 of the toughest female icons from fiction, pop culture and history that will help you make a statement this Halloween. The best part? You may be able to create them using items you already have at home!

1. Wonder Woman

Stephanie Sunderland

Become Wonder Woman with this fun take on Gal Gadot's starring role. This headpiece and gloves set can complement a red T-shirt and jeans that you already have, or you can go all out and purchase leggings and a fierce corset to really pack a punch.

2. Susan B. Anthony

Stephanie Sunderland

Channel your inner activist by pairing these fun accessories with a black pencil skirt and blazer that you already own. To make it more fun, toss in some bright pink tights, a Victorian blouse and the ultimate old-fashioned hat.

3. Katherine Johnson

Stephanie Sunderland

If you loved "Hidden Figures," take on the role of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. Use a plaid dress you already have or find one here. Then pair it with some NASA patches, oversized pearls, red lipstick and retro red heels.

4. Beyonce in the "Hold Up" music video

Stephanie Sunderland

Hold up! Take on any Halloween gathering with this amazing Beyoncé costume, which you can put together with a strapless mustard-yellow dress and a tiny baseball bat.

Stephanie Sunderland

Rey stole our hearts in the latest "Star Wars" flick, and we're excited to see renditions of her look this Halloween. Start by pairing a tunic top with a light saber and your own riding boots. From there, purchase some blank fabric to finish your Jedi uniform. Feeling lazy? You can also purchase a ready-made Rey costume.

6. Frida Kahlo

Stephanie Sunderland

Get colorfully artsy as Frida Kahlo with a patterned maxi dress and wrap-around scarf. Make it your own by gluing artificial flowers to a headband.

7. Mulan

Stephanie Sunderland

Pick up this costume wrap dress and pair it with fun jewelry of your choosing. Finish off your look with a fake sword, and you'll be ready to battle.

8. Eve

Stephanie Sunderland

Head back to the dawn of time with this Eve costume! Grab a flesh-colored bodysuit and add in all the fake snakes, apples and faux foliage your heart desires.

9. Marie Curie

Stephanie Sunderland

This French physicist and chemist will add some fun academia to any Halloween party. Pair any black dress with electric blue tights, electric blue lipstick and little beakers.

For more Halloween ideas, check out our comprehensive guide to all things Halloween!