Pretty in pink! 6 of the hottest trends from the Emmys red carpet

The Emmys are TVs big night — and the red carpet was as fun to watch as any hit show! Here are some of the hottest trends from the awards show.
Keep it Sheer
Sheer fabric makes an otherwise conservative look feel sexy and a classic silhouette feel fresh. In other words, it's magic!
Pretty in Pale Pink
There's something about pale pink. This delicate end of the color spectrum is soft and flattering, but doesn't reach the clawing level of bubblegum. Whether covered in sequins and flowers or kept simple, these are princess-worthy hues.
Tea-Length Dresses
When it comes to dresses, most people only think of two lengths: long and short. But there's also the often forgotten tea length that's long enough to be formal, but short enough to show off some great shoes.
Major nostalgia alert! See what the 1997 Emmy Awards looked likePlay Video - 1:03
Rainbow Bright
Why pick one color when you can wear them all? Whether it's an ombre fabric or iridescent bead, this multicolored look is pure fun.
Rich Velvet
Velvet is one of the biggest trends of fall, and it looks all the more luxe on red carpet gowns.
Belt it up!
Belts are a magical tool to cinch in the waist and pull together an outfit. Whether buckled or plain, belts added the finishing touch to these gorgeous gowns.