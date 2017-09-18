Pretty in pink! 6 of the hottest trends from the Emmys red carpet

share tweet pin email

The Emmys are TVs big night — and the red carpet was as fun to watch as any hit show! Here are some of the hottest trends from the awards show.

Keep it Sheer

Getty Images/AP From left: Keri Russell, Natalie Morales, Ellie Kemper, Leslie Jones and Erin Lim.

Sheer fabric makes an otherwise conservative look feel sexy and a classic silhouette feel fresh. In other words, it's magic!

Pretty in Pale Pink

Getty Images/AP From left: Elisabeth Moss, Kiernan Shipka, Thandie Newton, Samira Wiley, Allison Janney and Vanessa Kirby.

There's something about pale pink. This delicate end of the color spectrum is soft and flattering, but doesn't reach the clawing level of bubblegum. Whether covered in sequins and flowers or kept simple, these are princess-worthy hues.

Tea-Length Dresses

Getty Images/AP From left: Laura Dern, Millie Bobby Brown, Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer.

When it comes to dresses, most people only think of two lengths: long and short. But there's also the often forgotten tea length that's long enough to be formal, but short enough to show off some great shoes.

Rainbow Bright

Getty Images/AP From left: Tessa Thompson, Zoe Kravitz and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Why pick one color when you can wear them all? Whether it's an ombre fabric or iridescent bead, this multicolored look is pure fun.

Rich Velvet

Getty Images/AP From left: Jessica Lange, Gillian Anderson and Shailene Woodley.

Velvet is one of the biggest trends of fall, and it looks all the more luxe on red carpet gowns.

Belt it up!

Getty Images/AP From left: Giuliana Rancic, Yara Shahidi, Jane Krakowski, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lea Michele.

Belts are a magical tool to cinch in the waist and pull together an outfit. Whether buckled or plain, belts added the finishing touch to these gorgeous gowns.