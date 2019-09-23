Get Stuff We Love

/ Source: TODAY
By Emily Sher

The 2019 Emmy Awards have come and gone, but the red carpet fashion will live forever. Here are some of the hottest trends from the night, from surprisingly fresh color combinations to bold menswear and everything in between.

Candy crush

From left: Mandy Moore, Marisa Tomei, Susan Kelechi Watson, Zoe Kazan, Taraji P. HensonAP, Getty Images, Reuters

This pink-and-red color combination, which you probably remember from Valentine's Day crafts as a kid, feels surprisingly chic and sophisticated. We might just try this at home!

Women wear the pants

From left: Samantha Bee, Laura Linney, Amy Poehler, Angela BassettGetty Images

Gowns are not required for formal events, as these bold and powerful women proved. Another important point: pockets!

The new tuxedo

From left: Melanie Liburd, Kim Dickens, Clea Duvall, Kerry WashingtonGetty Images

Speaking of pants, what's more formal than a tuxedo? Women are now stealing the look for themselves in a myriad of creative ways — whether that means sequins, ruffles, a skirt on top or no shirt underneath.

Pleats, please!

From left: Ego Nwodim, Marin Hinkle, Natasha Lyonne, Anna Chlumsky, Isla FisherGetty Images

If you're looking for shimmer, shine or an interesting flair, look no further than pleats. This unexpected texture is the perfect mix of fancy and comfortable — what could be better?

Luxe velvet blazers

From left: James Van Der Beek, Ken Jeong, Milo VentimigliaGetty Images/AP

Is there anything richer and more luxurious than velvet? Not according to these actors, who chose the sumptuous fabric for their tuxedo blazers.

Black and white feels right

Viola Davis, Sarah Silverman, Robin Wright, Margaret Qualley, Indya Moore, Catherine O’Hara, Gwyneth PaltrowAP, Getty Images

Sometimes, nothing feels bolder than keeping it simple. Combining these classic colors makes a strong statement on the red carpet.

Keep it clean

From left: Patricia Arquette, Mary Steenburgen, Jodie Comer, Nicole Scherzinger, Sian Clifford, Emanuela PostacchiniGetty Images

A sleek, monochromatic look can make for a clean canvas, and these stars are taking advantage of it with beautiful details and the perfect fit.

Icy blues

From left: Jameela Jamil, Brittany Snow, Sarah Goldberg, Regina King, Hailie SaharGetty Images

There's nothing like navy, but sometimes a cooler shade of blue is the perfect touch. Whether paired with a princess ballgown or a retro silhouette, these icy hues are simply too cool.

It's all in the shoulder(s)

From left: Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Emily Hampshire, Janet Mock, Lilly SinghGetty Images/AP

Whether it's on one shoulder or both, these dresses are bringing all the attention up top. With ruffles, bows, pleats and more, there is no such thing as too much detail.

Shine bright like a diamond

From left: Annie Murphy, Rachel Brosnahan, Chrissy Metz, Niecy Nash, Aya Cash, Patricia ClarksonGetty Images/AP

Metallics are a red carpet staple for good reason, but today's stars aren't limited to silver and gold. Whether deep sapphire, bold burgundy or lustrous chrome, the sky's the limit for these shiny metals.

Brown is the new black

From left: Steven Canals, Tony Hale, Dan Levy, Jeremy Strong, Michael K. WilliamsGetty Images/AP

Brown might not sound like the most exciting color, but you'll change your mind once you see these handsome gents on the Emmys red carpet.

Mock turtlenecks

From left: Christina Applegate, Gail Simmons, Ava Duvernay, Regina King, Vera FarmigaGetty Images/AP

Plunging necklines will always be hot on the red carpet, but sometimes it's even better to cover up. That's what these stars know so well with slight mock turtlenecks on their gowns.

Blooming florals

From left: Lena Headey, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner, Melissa Villasenor, Robin Weigert, Maya Rudolph, Kendall JennerGetty Images/AP

Everything's coming up roses! Each of these florals has its own mood — from whimsical to moody — and they all look beautiful.

Double-breasted is back

Antoni Porowski, Dan Levy, Sacha Baron Cohen, Billy Porter, Bobby BerkGetty Images/AP

When I say the words "double-breasted blazer," do you automatically think of an '80s movie? Think again! The broad look is back with a vengeance and has never looked better.

