This pink-and-red color combination, which you probably remember from Valentine's Day crafts as a kid, feels surprisingly chic and sophisticated. We might just try this at home!

Women wear the pants

From left: Samantha Bee, Laura Linney, Amy Poehler, Angela Bassett Getty Images

Gowns are not required for formal events, as these bold and powerful women proved. Another important point: pockets!

The new tuxedo