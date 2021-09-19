Emmys red carpet 2021: See all the best-dressed stars from TV's big night

Attention all fashion fans: The red carpet is back! The 2021 Emmy Awards red carpet is back in full force with all of TV's hottest stars showing off their Sunday finest.

What will your favorite celebrity wear? Stay tuned (as they say in television) as we keep track of the must-see looks.

Kaley Cuoco

Rich Fury / Getty Images

"The Big Bang Theory" star is making a big splash in a neon yellow dress with a dramatic front slit and ruffle spaghetti straps.

Yara Shahidi

Rich Fury / Getty Images

By wearing an eye-catching bright emerald color, Yara Shahidi takes a classic Dior gown and brings it into 2021.

Emma Corrin

David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Net

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in the Netflix hit "The Crown," is taking her personal fashion in a decidedly more bold direction than her character.

Kathryn Hahn

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The "Wandavision" star is a vision in a menswear-inspired Lanvin jumpsuit with a big and bold belt.

Amber Ruffin

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The late night host sparkled in periwinkle and an elegant updo on the red carpet.

Billy Porter

Chris Pizzello / AP

Strike a pose! "Cinderella" star Billy Porter knows the power of a fashion moment in a dramatic, all-black look with perfectly placed jewels.

Nicole Byer

Rich Fury / Getty Images

As the hilarious host of "Nailed It," Nicole Byer is usually laughing over a failed attempt at a cake but at the Emmys she's all glamour in a violet-hued gown by Christian Siriano.

Beth Behrs

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The "2 Broke Girls" star looks like a million bucks in this light-as-a-feather, pale pink gown.

Bowen Yang

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The "SNL" star looks dapper from head-to-toe, but his sky-high silver platform shoes are definitely a hightlight.

Samira Wiley

Rich Fury / Getty Images

"The Handmaid's Tale" star Samira Wiley is taking the classic suit into eveningwear with this sparkly and fun look.

Jennifer Coolidge

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge plays a splashy character on HBO's hit "The White Lotus," but the actress is going for a more subdued and sophisticated Christian Siriano look.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

The actors are Hollywood royalty and they certainly look like in their timeless looks for the awards show.

Rita Wilson

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Could Rita Wilson look any cooler? This shiny and sparkly black Tom Ford suit is anything but simple.

Olivia Colman

PETER Nicholls / Reuters

Olivia Colman is a queen — both on and off the small screen, where she stars in "The Crown."

Related: