The 2021 Emmys red carpet was a return to all the gorgeous gowns, smart suits and bold fashions we missed last year. And, boy, did the celebrities deliver!
Here are all the must-see trends from TV's big night.
Neon hues
Can you feel the electricity? The Emmys red carpet was all about bright, bold, highlighter hues for that extra wow factor.
Menswear-inspired looks
Wearing pants on the red carpet is no longer shocking, but these stars have found new ways to wear menswear staples from blazers and ties to double-breasted buttons.
Fun with feathers
If you want to add a little pizzazz, just add feathers! Take your cue from these actors who know that the look works with neutrals and bold colors.
Slinky slip dresses
Gowns are great, but a slinky little number can make a big impact when paired with interesting colors and fabrics.
Red carpet red
The Emmys are once again being held in person and the red carpet is back. What better way to celebrate than with the classic, old Hollywood hue!
Fluffy ruffles
A well-placed ruffle can really make an outfit sing, as these stars prove.
Colorful suiting
Let's hear it for the guys! While there's nothing wrong with a classic black tux, there's something exciting about seeing men experiment with new colors, fabrics and styles.
