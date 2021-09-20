The 2021 Emmys red carpet was a return to all the gorgeous gowns, smart suits and bold fashions we missed last year. And, boy, did the celebrities deliver!

Here are all the must-see trends from TV's big night.

Neon hues

From left: Michaela Coel, Yara Shahidi, Angela Bassett, Uzo Aduba, Kaley Cuoco, Paulina Alexis Getty Images

Can you feel the electricity? The Emmys red carpet was all about bright, bold, highlighter hues for that extra wow factor.

Menswear-inspired looks

From top left: Kathryn Hahn, Samira Wiley, Ellen Pompeo, Amy Poehler, Rita Wilson, Leslie Grossman Getty Images, AP

Wearing pants on the red carpet is no longer shocking, but these stars have found new ways to wear menswear staples from blazers and ties to double-breasted buttons.

Fun with feathers

From left: Keri Russell, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Cynthia Erivo Getty Images

If you want to add a little pizzazz, just add feathers! Take your cue from these actors who know that the look works with neutrals and bold colors.

Slinky slip dresses

From left: Madeline Brewer, America Ferrara, Issa Rae, Kerry Washington Getty Images

Gowns are great, but a slinky little number can make a big impact when paired with interesting colors and fabrics.

Red carpet red

From top left: Sarah Paulson, Mandy Moore, O.T. Fagbenle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Catherine O'Hara Getty Images

The Emmys are once again being held in person and the red carpet is back. What better way to celebrate than with the classic, old Hollywood hue!

Fluffy ruffles

From top left: Nicole Byer, Robin Thede, Billy Porter, Jurnee Smollett, Kaley Cuoco, Angela Bassett Getty Images

A well-placed ruffle can really make an outfit sing, as these stars prove.

Colorful suiting

From top left: Bo Burnham, Kenan Thompson, Dan Levy, Seth Rogen, Jason Sudeikis, Jonathan Groff Getty Images

Let's hear it for the guys! While there's nothing wrong with a classic black tux, there's something exciting about seeing men experiment with new colors, fabrics and styles.

