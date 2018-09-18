Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

What a fun Emmys red carpet! Neon yellow, fuchsia, volume, feathers and a holographic suit ... what more could you want? Even so, it's always a treat to play with fashion. TODAY Style Squad's own Bobbie Thomas is using her expertise to re-imagine some of last's nights looks with a new twist.

Added slit: Regina King

viviancheung.com

This Christian Siriano dress on Regina King was such a fresh and on-trend pop of color on the red carpet. We wanted to see what it might look like to take a "slice" out of this citrus number, so we added a center slit. The tailored structure is beautiful and a slit allows her to show off another peek of skin, underlining just how powerful and cool she is.

Let sequins shine: Tina Fey

viviancheung.com

This Elie Saab dress is gorgeous! We wanted to see how it would look if we let the sequins shine even more by playing down the other details. By removing lace detailing on the neckline, the sequins and colorful sparkle get all the attention. We love how Tina Fey pulled her hair back to really highlight her pretty makeup and the plunging neckline.

Drop-waist update: Emilia Clarke

viviancheung.com

Fashion is cyclical, and what's old is nearly always new again. Now, Dior is bringing back the drop waist! If you're hesitant to try the trend, but find a dress you love, one idea is to add a thick belt to help define your natural waist. Plus, it has the added benefit of making your legs look longer!

Add a big earring: Kristen Bell

viviancheung.com

To give a bit of edge and attitude to Kristen Bell's architectural and minimal look, we gave her a big, statement earring. This way, her clean neckline and sleek hair aren't overpowered, but there's a dramatic pop of color to frame her face.

Add cutouts: Betty Gilpin

viviancheung.com

Don't be afraid to add your own peek-a-boo moment, which can make a sleek, solid dress feel a bit more edgy. A structured gown like this can handle the unexpected geometric cutouts, and they add even more interest to a conservative neckline.

Infused color: Vanessa Kirby

viviancheung.com

While lingerie-inspired looks in flesh tones are having a moment, thanks to trendsetters like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid, we couldn't help but wonder what a pop of color might do. A deep hue like forest green could transition this look into fall, which is a great tip for anyone with a summer slip dress looking to wear later in the season.

Extended tulle: Alexis Bledel

viviancheung.com

A hint of neon is right on-trend, and we love this airy take on the trend as opposed to a more shiny or opaque look. We wanted to take it a step further and extend the overlay from her shoulders all the way down to the floor for an even more ethereal, dreamy vibe on this Delpozo dress.

Make it midi: Connie Britton

viviancheung.com

We applaud Connie Britton for wearing a print on a night when most ladies went for dramatic solid colors. If a long gown feels too overwhelming, consider a high-low hem. You can also make an older dress feel new again by altering the hemline to a midi or high-low.

Toss it up: Felicity Huffman

viviancheung.com

Felicity Huffman's chic wide-leg suit made a powerful statement and her hair is gorgeous, but it could lean a little casual for a formal event. If you are looking to dress up a suit, pull back your locks and put on a red lip to add a touch of fancy.