TODAY Style editor Bobbie Thomas is back with her magic wand for another awards season. Here's a look at how she'd reimagine the fashions from Sunday night's Emmy Awards or, as we like to call it, a red carpet remix!

Pretty in pink ... and red

AP, Getty Images, Reuters

There was a rainbow of color on Sunday night's purple carpet, and this unexpected combo popped on ladies like Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Taraji P. Henson, Zoe Kazan and Marisa Tomei.

Courtesy of Viviancheung.com

I thought it might be fun to try the trend on Jodie Comer's white halter-neck Tom Ford dress and Sandra Oh's blush Zac Posen gown.

Courtesy of Viviancheung.com

Don't be afraid to play with shades of pink and red in your own closet and let the red carpet's color combo inspire your fall wardrobe.

Cut it out

Courtesy of Viviancheung.com

Patricia Arquette's white Christian Siriano gown was clean, chic and modest with its long sleeves, high neckline and carpet-grazing length. If you're looking to sneak in a little skin with a dress like this, consider opening up the neckline with a slight asymmetric drop.

Balancing act

Courtesy of Viviancheung.com

I love a pair of pants, especially on a red carpet. It's bold and beyond stylish. The key is to play with proportion and consider what works best for your frame. Whether you're wearing wide-leg trousers or slim slacks, be sure to strike harmony with your top. Laura Linney's draped sequin Derek Lam number is dramatic and pairs well with a slim-tapered trouser and a little ankle flash.

Bold bet

Courtesy of Viviancheung.com

Striking in red, Vera Farmiga's tall frame carries this Ryan Roche gown beautifully. But if you're looking to center your silhouette or add a touch of contrast, try an eye-catching belt. Accessories can help tie in an unexpected hue or add a little edge, like this laser-cut leather corset.

Love lace

Courtesy of Viviancheung.com

If you love a daring item, but feel somewhat overexposed, don't be afraid to redesign with lace. A simple panel of stretch lace is timeless and can easily transform a daring piece, like Emilia Clarke's deep V-neckline Valentino, or a super-high slit.

Statement sleeves

Courtesy of Viviancheung.com

Another envelope-pushing trend of the night was bold arms. From Gwyneth Paltrow's fringed Valentino number to Dascha Polanco's powerfully puffy Christian Siriano dress, sleeves stood out. If you dare to wear the look now, you can easily tame the trend for the next special occasion. Don't be afraid to rethink a dress you already own, like you see here with Patricia Clarkson's Christian Siriano sequin look. Sleeves are one of the easiest ways to alter a frock!