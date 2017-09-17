share tweet pin email

It's the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, and the stars are hitting the red carpet in their Sunday best! Here are some of the most talked-about looks of the night.

Nicole Kidman

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has had plenty of iconic fashion moments — and this red, tea-length dress with a tie detail at the neck might make the list.

Viola Davis

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Viola Davis is never afraid of color, and this Creamsicle-colored dream is a perfect example of why. Has the "How to Get Away with Murder" star ever had a misstep? Not that we've ever seen.

Shailene Woodley

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Big Little Lies" star Shailene Woodley is rocking her new blond hair color and the hottest trend of the season: velvet.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross is a star who can truly rock the most fashion-forward look. She must have learned her from mom: the legendary Diana Ross!

Gina Rodriguez

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez is looking red hot in this low-cut and long-sleeved beaded dress.

Padma Lakshmi

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This color should be renamed Padma Pink! The "Top Chef" host looks lovely in this mermaid-style gown with a sweetheart neckline. And check out that rocking new haircut!

Kate McKinnon

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This minimalist black-and-white dress has more than meets the eye; the cool cut-out bodice for one. And the "Saturday Night Live" star owns it!

Chrissy Metz

Jordan Strauss / AP

This deep teal color was made for Chrissy Metz! We love how she matched her eye makeup as well.

Jessica Biel

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Is Jessica Biel a Grecian goddess? This draped dress is a dream on "The Sinner" star.

Zoe Kravitz

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

This fringed and feathered number on "Big Little Lies" star Zoe Kravitz is ready to party!

Julianne Hough

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Julianne Hough looks elegant and sophisticated in this flower-covered gown. We love the sleek hairstyle and multiple rings!

Jane Fonda

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jane Fonda just gets better with age! Case in point: This gorgeous bell-sleeved gown in fuchsia paired with a fun and funky ponytail. The "Grace and Frankie" star looks as youthful and fresh as ever — at 79!

Anna Chlumsky

Jordan Strauss / AP

The awards might be gold, but "Veep" star Anna Chlumsky is gorgeous in all silver. This slinky sequined gown has an especially gorgeous ombre bodice.

Mandy Moore

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

"This is Us" star Mandy Moore is having quite the year, and it looks like she's enjoying every second of it! This playful black-and-white gown is the perfect way to make a red carpet entrance.

Evan Rachel Wood

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Westworld" star has been open about her love of pants on the red carpet — and with a suit this good, we have to agree with her.

Reese Witherspoon

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon produced and starred in the hit HBO series "Big Little Lies," and she's all business in this blazer-inspired minidress on the red carpet.

Lea Michele

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lea Michele looks positively royal in this belted and beaded dress in a deep eggplant purple.

"Stranger Things" stars

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Stranger Things" kids are back — and stylish as ever! Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin are bonafide stars now and look the part.

Millie Bobby Brown

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for role as Eleven in "Stranger Things," looks beautiful and age appropriate in this ballerina-inspired dress. The bandana belt is the perfect topper!

Ariel Winter

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What's better than a thigh-high slit? TWO thigh-high slits! "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter is never afraid to push the boundaries and that includes this outfit.

Ellie Kemper

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star is known for being adorable, but this beaded navy dress is downright sexy! Her messy topknot is perfectly imperfect.

Sofia Vergara

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sofia Vergara definitely has a signature style — and it's working for her! This curve-hugging gown looks incredible on the "Modern Family" star.

Elisabeth Moss

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She looks like the belle of the ball — and for good reason! "The Handmaids Tale" star is being lauded for her performance in the series.

Sarah Hyland

Jordan Strauss / AP

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland shows off her toned tummy in this cutout gown. While florals are always a big trend on the red carpet, we love this autumn-inspired take with the leaf print.

Regina King

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"American Crime" star Regina King is a star — which makes her earrings the perfect choice. There aren't many people who could pull off a low V-neck and high slit at the same time, but King certainly does.

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

Talk about a power couple! These acting all-stars shared their 20th anniversary this month, and the red carpet at the Emmys. But just for a moment, let's admire this aquamarine color on Huffman — gorgeous!

Laverne Cox

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

Laverne Cox looks red hot in this slinky silver number! The "Orange is the New Black" star paired it with the hottest hairstyle of the moment: slicked-back hair.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This velvet-flecked, tea-length dress is simply stunning on "The Wizard of Lies" star Michelle Pfeiffer.

Yara Shahidi

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

"Black-ish" star Yara Shahidi is elegant and sweet in this flutter-sleeved number.

Edie Falco

Jordan Strauss / AP

Edie Falco is 54 years old. We repeat, 54!! The legendary actress stuns in a one-shouldered red gown.

Tessa Thompson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

It's rainbow, metallic and pleated — and it all works together! The "Westworld" actress absolutely nails it in this stunner.

Kiernan Shipka

Jordan Strauss / AP

Pretty in pale pink! "Mad Men" actress Kiernan Shipka looks sweet in a shimmery pink gown.

Lilliana Vazquez

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez shimmered and sparkled on the red carpet in this glamorous strapless number. We love the little tie detail at the waist.

Natalie Morales

Jordan Strauss / AP

Sheer panels were a hot trend on the runway at New York Fashion Week, and NBC's own Natalie Morales shows how great it looks on the red carpet.

Kit Hoover

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Access Hollywood" co-host Kit Hoover is rocking the cutout look in midnight blue.