It's the 69th Annual Primtime Emmy Awards, and the stars are hitting the red carpet in their Sunday best! Here are some of the most talked-about looks of the night.

Nicole Kidman

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has had plenty of iconic fashion moments — and this red, tea-length dress with a tie detail at the neck might make the list.

Viola Davis

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Viola Davis is never afraid of color, and this Creamsicle-colored dream is a perfect example of why. Has the "How to Get Away with Murder" star ever had a misstep? Not that we've ever seen.

Shailene Woodley

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Big Little Lies" star Shailene Woodley is rocking her new blond hair color and the hottest trend of the season: velvet.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross is a star who can truly rock the most fashion-forward look. She must have learned her from mom: the legendary Diana Ross!

Gina Rodriguez

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez is looking red hot in this low-cut and long-sleeved beaded dress.

Padma Lakshmi

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This color should be renamed Padma Pink! The "Top Chef" host looks lovely in this mermaid-style gown with a sweetheart neckline. And check out that rocking new haircut!

Kate McKinnon

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This minimalist black-and-white dress has more than meets the eye; the cool cut-out bodice for one. And the "Saturday Night Live" star owns it!

Chrissy Metz

Jordan Strauss / AP

This deep teal color was made for Chrissy Metz! We love how she matched her eye makeup as well.

Jessica Biel

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Is Jessica Biel a Grecian goddess? This draped dress is a dream on "The Sinner" star.

Zoe Kravitz

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images

This fringed and feathered number on "Big Little Lies" star Zoe Kravitz is ready to party!

Julianne Hough

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Julianne Hough looks elegant and sophisticated in this flower-covered gown. We love the sleek hairstyle and multiple rings!

Jane Fonda

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jane Fonda just gets better with age! Case in point: This gorgeous bell-sleeved gown in fuchsia paired with a fun and funky ponytail. The "Grace and Frankie" star looks as youthful and fresh as ever — at 79!

Anna Chlumsky

Jordan Strauss / AP

The awards might be gold, but "Veep" star Anna Chlumsky is gorgeous in all silver. This slinky sequined gown has an especially gorgeous ombre bodice.

Mandy Moore

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

"This is Us" star Mandy Moore is having quite the year, and it looks like she's enjoying every second of it! This playful black-and-white gown is the perfect way to make a red carpet entrance.

Evan Rachel Wood

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Westworld" star has been open about her love of pants on the red carpet — and with a suit this good, we have to agree with her.

Reese Witherspoon

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon produced and starred in the hit HBO series "Big Little Lies," and she's all business in this blazer-inspired minidress on the red carpet.

Lea Michele

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lea Michele looks positively royal in this belted and beaded dress in a deep eggplant purple.

"Stranger Things" stars

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Stranger Things" kids are back — and stylish as ever! Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin are bonafide stars now and look the part.

Millie Bobby Brown

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for role as Eleven in "Stranger Things," looks beautiful and age appropriate in this ballerina-inspired dress. The bandana belt is the perfect topper!

Ariel Winter

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What's better than a thigh-high slit? TWO thigh-high slits! "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter is never afraid to push the boundaries and that includes this outfit.

Ellie Kemper

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star is known for being adorable, but this beaded navy dress is downright sexy! Her messy topknot is perfectly imperfect.

Sofia Vergara

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sofia Vergara definitely has a signature style — and it's working for her! This curve-hugging gown looks incredible on the "Modern Family" star.

Elisabeth Moss

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She looks like the belle of the ball — and for good reason! "The Handmaids Tale" star is being lauded for her performance in the series.

Sarah Hyland

Jordan Strauss / AP

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland shows off her toned tummy in this cutout gown. While florals are always a big trend on the red carpet, we love this autumn-inspired take with the leaf print.

Regina King

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"American Crime" star Regina King is a star — which makes her earrings the perfect choice. There aren't many people who could pull off a low V-neck and high slit at the same time, but King certainly does.

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

Talk about a power couple! These acting all-stars shared their 20th anniversary this month, and the red carpet at the Emmys. But just for a moment, let's admire this aquamarine color on Huffman — gorgeous!

Laverne Cox

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

Laverne Cox looks red hot in this slinky silver number! The "Orange is the New Black" star paired it with the hottest hairstyle of the moment: slicked-back hair.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This velvet-flecked, tea-length dress is simply stunning on "The Wizard of Lies" star Michelle Pfeiffer.

Yara Shahidi

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

"Black-ish" star Yara Shahidi is elegant and sweet in this flutter-sleeved number.

Edie Falco

Jordan Strauss / AP

Edie Falco is 54 years old. We repeat, 54!! The legendary actress stuns in a one-shouldered red gown.

Tessa Thompson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

It's rainbow, metallic and pleated — and it all works together! The "Westworld" actress absolutely nails it in this stunner.

Kiernan Shipka

Jordan Strauss / AP

Pretty in pale pink! "Mad Men" actress Kiernan Shipka looks sweet in a shimmery pink gown.

Natalie Morales

Jordan Strauss / AP

Sheer panels were a hot trend on the runway at New York Fashion Week, and NBC's own Natalie Morales shows how great it looks on the red carpet.

Kit Hoover

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Access Hollywood" co-host Kit Hoover is rocking the cutout look in midnight blue.