It's the 69th Annual Primtime Emmy Awards, and the stars are hitting the red carpet in their Sunday best! Here are some of the most talked-about looks of the night.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman has had plenty of iconic fashion moments — and this red, tea-length dress with a tie detail at the neck might make the list.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis is never afraid of color, and this Creamsicle-colored dream is a perfect example of why. Has the "How to Get Away with Murder" star ever had a misstep? Not that we've ever seen.
Shailene Woodley
"Big Little Lies" star Shailene Woodley is rocking her new blond hair color and the hottest trend of the season: velvet.
Tracee Ellis Ross
"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross is a star who can truly rock the most fashion-forward look. She must have learned her from mom: the legendary Diana Ross!
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez is looking red hot in this low-cut and long-sleeved beaded dress.
Padma Lakshmi
This color should be renamed Padma Pink! The "Top Chef" host looks lovely in this mermaid-style gown with a sweetheart neckline. And check out that rocking new haircut!
Kate McKinnon
This minimalist black-and-white dress has more than meets the eye; the cool cut-out bodice for one. And the "Saturday Night Live" star owns it!
Chrissy Metz
This deep teal color was made for Chrissy Metz! We love how she matched her eye makeup as well.
Jessica Biel
Is Jessica Biel a Grecian goddess? This draped dress is a dream on "The Sinner" star.
Zoe Kravitz
This fringed and feathered number on "Big Little Lies" star Zoe Kravitz is ready to party!
Julianne Hough
"Dancing with the Stars" judge Julianne Hough looks elegant and sophisticated in this flower-covered gown. We love the sleek hairstyle and multiple rings!
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda just gets better with age! Case in point: This gorgeous bell-sleeved gown in fuchsia paired with a fun and funky ponytail. The "Grace and Frankie" star looks as youthful and fresh as ever — at 79!
Anna Chlumsky
The awards might be gold, but "Veep" star Anna Chlumsky is gorgeous in all silver. This slinky sequined gown has an especially gorgeous ombre bodice.
Mandy Moore
"This is Us" star Mandy Moore is having quite the year, and it looks like she's enjoying every second of it! This playful black-and-white gown is the perfect way to make a red carpet entrance.
Evan Rachel Wood
The "Westworld" star has been open about her love of pants on the red carpet — and with a suit this good, we have to agree with her.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon produced and starred in the hit HBO series "Big Little Lies," and she's all business in this blazer-inspired minidress on the red carpet.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele looks positively royal in this belted and beaded dress in a deep eggplant purple.
"Stranger Things" stars
The "Stranger Things" kids are back — and stylish as ever! Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin are bonafide stars now and look the part.
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown, best known for role as Eleven in "Stranger Things," looks beautiful and age appropriate in this ballerina-inspired dress. The bandana belt is the perfect topper!
Ariel Winter
What's better than a thigh-high slit? TWO thigh-high slits! "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter is never afraid to push the boundaries and that includes this outfit.
Ellie Kemper
The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star is known for being adorable, but this beaded navy dress is downright sexy! Her messy topknot is perfectly imperfect.
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara definitely has a signature style — and it's working for her! This curve-hugging gown looks incredible on the "Modern Family" star.
Elisabeth Moss
She looks like the belle of the ball — and for good reason! "The Handmaids Tale" star is being lauded for her performance in the series.
Sarah Hyland
"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland shows off her toned tummy in this cutout gown. While florals are always a big trend on the red carpet, we love this autumn-inspired take with the leaf print.
Regina King
"American Crime" star Regina King is a star — which makes her earrings the perfect choice. There aren't many people who could pull off a low V-neck and high slit at the same time, but King certainly does.
Major nostalgia alert! See what the 1997 Emmy Awards looked likePlay Video - 1:03
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman
Talk about a power couple! These acting all-stars shared their 20th anniversary this month, and the red carpet at the Emmys. But just for a moment, let's admire this aquamarine color on Huffman — gorgeous!
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox looks red hot in this slinky silver number! The "Orange is the New Black" star paired it with the hottest hairstyle of the moment: slicked-back hair.
Michelle Pfeiffer
This velvet-flecked, tea-length dress is simply stunning on "The Wizard of Lies" star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Yara Shahidi
"Black-ish" star Yara Shahidi is elegant and sweet in this flutter-sleeved number.
Edie Falco
Edie Falco is 54 years old. We repeat, 54!! The legendary actress stuns in a one-shouldered red gown.
Tessa Thompson
It's rainbow, metallic and pleated — and it all works together! The "Westworld" actress absolutely nails it in this stunner.
Kiernan Shipka
Pretty in pale pink! "Mad Men" actress Kiernan Shipka looks sweet in a shimmery pink gown.
Natalie Morales
Sheer panels were a hot trend on the runway at New York Fashion Week, and NBC's own Natalie Morales shows how great it looks on the red carpet.
Kit Hoover
"Access Hollywood" co-host Kit Hoover is rocking the cutout look in midnight blue.