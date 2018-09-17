It's the Emmy Awards! See the best-dressed stars from the gold carpet

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It's TV's big night, and that means we get to ogle the Emmy Awards red carpet looks! From glamorous gowns to trendy jumpsuits, these are the must-see fashions from the awards show.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

Jordan Strauss / AP

TODAY's own lovely anchors made a stunning appearance on the gold carpet, both in floral gowns in muted colors. They certainly know how to make an entrance!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Jordan Strauss / AP

The glowing movie star made quite the plus-one to Emmy co-host and "SNL" star Colin Jost in this plunging white gown with a thigh-high slit.

Issa Rae

Jordan Strauss / AP

Issa Rae looked gorgeous in icy blue, pairing the color with a trendy jumpsuit that has its own attached skirt. The "Insecure" creator and star wore a hint of the color on her eyelids to tie her whole look together.

Alexis Bledel

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"The Handmaid's Tale" star plays a dark role in the dystopian show, but chose bright and happy colors for her turn on the gold carpet.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Black-ish" star proved a hot pink dress is always a good idea. She pulled her hair back and let this voluminous gown be the star.

Chrissy Metz

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

What a gem! The "This Is Us" star shined in a one-shoulder emerald green dress with fun purple sandals.

Rachel Brosnahan

Jordan Strauss / AP

The actress, who plays the title role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," looked glamorous in this ombre red gown with pleating. A matching red lip and stunning earrings made this a look to remember.

Constance Wu

KYLE GRILLOT / Reuters

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star (also known for her role in "Fresh Off the Boat") stunned in this sparkly, gunmetal dress with cutout details.

Regina King

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Always a red carpet standout, the "Seven Seconds" star owned this neon yellow sheath with a face-framing strapless neckline.

Allison Janney

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Mom" star made a statement in this purple sequin gown with a cape. She paired it with matching shoes and a clutch in the same bright hue.

Thandie Newton

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Now that's how you wear bubble-gum pink! The one-shoulder gown was set off with a dramatic train that went off to the side.

Millie Bobby Brown

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Stranger Things" star looked pretty in pink in this off-the-shoulder floral number that she paired with mary jane pumps.

Ellie Kemper

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Just call her elegant Ellie! The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star chose a ruffled coral gown and slicked-back updo for the awards show.

Tiffany Haddish

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Girls Trip" star, who also has a starring role in "The Last O.G.," was a vision in a striped rainbow gown.

Mandy Moore

Jordan Strauss / AP

It was all about metallic for the "This Is Us" star, who rocked a copper-colored gown with a plunging neckline and beachy waves.

Penelope Cruz

Dan Steinberg / AP

Cruz, who played Donatella Versace in "American Crime Story," was having fun in feathers in this white gown. A simple ponytail and eye-catching necklace completed her look.

Chrissy Teigen

Jordan Strauss / AP

The supermodel, author, "Lip Sync Battle" host and mom of two rocked this beaded silver dress like no other. It had a plunging neckline, keyhole detail and thigh-high slit.

Alison Brie

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Draped in silky yellow with cutouts in the bodice, "GLOW" actress Alison Brie looked like a superstar on the gold carpet.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jordan Strauss / AP

"The Sinner" star and her crooner husband make one heck of a red carpet couple. Biel looked elegant in this white strapless gown with a big ruffle while Timberlake went for a classic black tuxedo.

Leslie Jones

Jordan Strauss / AP

"Saturday Night Live" star Leslie Jones was a vision in this multicolored, opalescent suit.

Sarah Paulson

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "American Crime Story" star was fabulous in feathers in this black strapless gown with a sweetheart, plunging neckline. Her bold berry lipstick was all she needed to accessorize her gown.

Emilia Clarke

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Game of Thrones" queen looked positively royal in this black lace ballgown with embroidered flowers.

Claire Foy

KYLE GRILLOT / Reuters

Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II on "The Crown," was a study in the power of simplicity in a clean-cut white sheath dress and bold red lipstick.

Aidy Bryant

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant wore a light pink tea-length dress with hot pink and bright yellow paillettes and sequins sewn in. And we're loving her retro waves!

Michelle Dockery

Jordan Strauss / AP

We think Lady Mary would approve! The "Downton Abbey" actress chose a pretty periwinkle, A-line gown with an embroidered flower detail across the bodice.

Sandra Oh

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh went for a velvet red gown with a plunging neckline and embellished details. Her loose waves and a nude lipstick completed her gold-carpet look.

Gaten Matarazzo

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Stranger Things" star rocked a velvet yellow sports coat with high-top sneakers. But the comfy shoes were no accident; they're actually for a very special cause.

Dakota Fanning

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"The Alienist" star looked gorgeous in jade green with this ruched gown. She pulled her hair into a half-updo to show off her matching earrings.

Kristen Bell

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Sometimes, classic is best! "The Good Place" actress went for a classic white, long-sleeve column gown with a sophisticated updo and minimal makeup

Rachel Evan Wood

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Westworld" star had the perfect mix of masculine and feminine in this menswear-inspired look with dramatic makeup and flowers in her hair. Her blue ribbon is in support of the ACLU and reuniting families separated at the border.

Tina Fey

KYLE GRILLOT / Reuters

Tina Fey added an unexpected twist to her moody floral gown with a black leather belt. She wore her hair in an updo to show off the plunging neckline.

Kirsten Dunst

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Beautiful in blue! The new mom glowed in a ruched navy gown.

Felicity Huffman

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The "Get Shorty" actress rocked a menswear-inspired look with a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers.

Padma Lakshmi

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi was a leading lady in tomato red in this gown with cutouts and a thigh-high slit.

Megan Mullally

KYLE GRILLOT / Reuters

The "Will & Grace" actress went for a bold floral look with this tulip-printed gown.

Angela Sarafyan

Jordan Strauss / AP

There's nothing robotic about this "Westworld" star's ultraglamorous look. The strapless black ballgown glittered like a night sky.

Natalie Morales

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

The "Access Hollywood" co-host went all-out glam in a shimmery silver gown with a sweetheart neckline and train.

Lilliana Vazquez

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

TODAY Style Squad's Lilliana Vazquez went for a mauve, embellished gown with a thigh-high slit and high-neck detail.

Giuliana Rancic

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The E! host looked fabulous in red on the Emmys signature gold carpet. Her updo let the ruffle details get all the attention they deserved.