It's the Emmy Awards! See the best-dressed stars from the gold carpet

It's TV's big night, and that means we get to ogle the Emmy Awards red carpet looks! From glamorous gowns to trendy jumpsuits, these are the must-see fashions from the awards show.
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
TODAY's own lovely anchors made a stunning appearance on the gold carpet, both in floral gowns in muted colors. They certainly know how to make an entrance!
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
The glowing movie star made quite the plus-one to Emmy co-host and "SNL" star Colin Jost in this plunging white gown with a thigh-high slit.
Issa Rae
Issa Rae looked gorgeous in icy blue, pairing the color with a trendy jumpsuit that has its own attached skirt. The "Insecure" creator and star wore a hint of the color on her eyelids to tie her whole look together.
Alexis Bledel
"The Handmaid's Tale" star plays a dark role in the dystopian show, but chose bright and happy colors for her turn on the gold carpet.
Tracee Ellis Ross
The "Black-ish" star proved a hot pink dress is always a good idea. She pulled her hair back and let this voluminous gown be the star.
Chrissy Metz
What a gem! The "This Is Us" star shined in a one-shoulder emerald green dress with fun purple sandals.
Rachel Brosnahan
The actress, who plays the title role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," looked glamorous in this ombre red gown with pleating. A matching red lip and stunning earrings made this a look to remember.
Constance Wu
The "Crazy Rich Asians" star (also known for her role in "Fresh Off the Boat") stunned in this sparkly, gunmetal dress with cutout details.
Regina King
Always a red carpet standout, the "Seven Seconds" star owned this neon yellow sheath with a face-framing strapless neckline.
Allison Janney
The "Mom" star made a statement in this purple sequin gown with a cape. She paired it with matching shoes and a clutch in the same bright hue.
Thandie Newton
Now that's how you wear bubble-gum pink! The one-shoulder gown was set off with a dramatic train that went off to the side.
Millie Bobby Brown
The "Stranger Things" star looked pretty in pink in this off-the-shoulder floral number that she paired with mary jane pumps.
Ellie Kemper
Just call her elegant Ellie! The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star chose a ruffled coral gown and slicked-back updo for the awards show.
Tiffany Haddish
The "Girls Trip" star, who also has a starring role in "The Last O.G.," was a vision in a striped rainbow gown.
Mandy Moore
It was all about metallic for the "This Is Us" star, who rocked a copper-colored gown with a plunging neckline and beachy waves.
Penelope Cruz
Cruz, who played Donatella Versace in "American Crime Story," was having fun in feathers in this white gown. A simple ponytail and eye-catching necklace completed her look.
Chrissy Teigen
The supermodel, author, "Lip Sync Battle" host and mom of two rocked this beaded silver dress like no other. It had a plunging neckline, keyhole detail and thigh-high slit.
Alison Brie
Draped in silky yellow with cutouts in the bodice, "GLOW" actress Alison Brie looked like a superstar on the gold carpet.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
"The Sinner" star and her crooner husband make one heck of a red carpet couple. Biel looked elegant in this white strapless gown with a big ruffle while Timberlake went for a classic black tuxedo.
Leslie Jones
"Saturday Night Live" star Leslie Jones was a vision in this multicolored, opalescent suit.
Sarah Paulson
The "American Crime Story" star was fabulous in feathers in this black strapless gown with a sweetheart, plunging neckline. Her bold berry lipstick was all she needed to accessorize her gown.
Emilia Clarke
The "Game of Thrones" queen looked positively royal in this black lace ballgown with embroidered flowers.
Claire Foy
Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II on "The Crown," was a study in the power of simplicity in a clean-cut white sheath dress and bold red lipstick.
Aidy Bryant
"Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant wore a light pink tea-length dress with hot pink and bright yellow paillettes and sequins sewn in. And we're loving her retro waves!
Michelle Dockery
We think Lady Mary would approve! The "Downton Abbey" actress chose a pretty periwinkle, A-line gown with an embroidered flower detail across the bodice.
Sandra Oh
"Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh went for a velvet red gown with a plunging neckline and embellished details. Her loose waves and a nude lipstick completed her gold-carpet look.
Gaten Matarazzo
The "Stranger Things" star rocked a velvet yellow sports coat with high-top sneakers. But the comfy shoes were no accident; they're actually for a very special cause.
Dakota Fanning
"The Alienist" star looked gorgeous in jade green with this ruched gown. She pulled her hair into a half-updo to show off her matching earrings.
Kristen Bell
Sometimes, classic is best! "The Good Place" actress went for a classic white, long-sleeve column gown with a sophisticated updo and minimal makeup
Rachel Evan Wood
The "Westworld" star had the perfect mix of masculine and feminine in this menswear-inspired look with dramatic makeup and flowers in her hair. Her blue ribbon is in support of the ACLU and reuniting families separated at the border.
Tina Fey
Tina Fey added an unexpected twist to her moody floral gown with a black leather belt. She wore her hair in an updo to show off the plunging neckline.
Kirsten Dunst
Beautiful in blue! The new mom glowed in a ruched navy gown.
Felicity Huffman
The "Get Shorty" actress rocked a menswear-inspired look with a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers.
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi was a leading lady in tomato red in this gown with cutouts and a thigh-high slit.
Megan Mullally
The "Will & Grace" actress went for a bold floral look with this tulip-printed gown.
Angela Sarafyan
There's nothing robotic about this "Westworld" star's ultraglamorous look. The strapless black ballgown glittered like a night sky.
Natalie Morales
The "Access Hollywood" co-host went all-out glam in a shimmery silver gown with a sweetheart neckline and train.
Lilliana Vazquez
TODAY Style Squad's Lilliana Vazquez went for a mauve, embellished gown with a thigh-high slit and high-neck detail.
Giuliana Rancic
The E! host looked fabulous in red on the Emmys signature gold carpet. Her updo let the ruffle details get all the attention they deserved.