The 1 product you need to get Jessica Biel's gorgeous Emmys beach waves

Each year, the Emmy Awards celebrate the best and brightest in the world of television.

And, of course, we’re all about congratulating the winners and nominees. But we couldn't help but notice some truly beautiful hairstyles we saw on the signature gold carpet.

Some looks were intricate, and must have taken a village to perfect. Others? Well, simple sometimes works just as well. Here are a few standout hairstyles and the products you can use to achieve them, according to the experts who did.

Jessica Biel

The star of "The Sinner" sported stunning beach waves, courtesy of her longtime stylist, Adir Abergel. To get the look, he used one of his go-to products from Virtue Labs. It helps that he's the brand's creative director and clearly knows his way around the products.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Jordan Strauss / AP

Virtue Labs Moisture Defining Whip, $18, Virtue Labs

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Mandy Moore

Ashley Streicher is the star's stylist and when she gave us a sneak peek at her setup, we spotted the following product, which gives your hair killer shine and gloss.

Jordan Strauss / AP

SPACE.NK.apothecary R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Creme, $21, Nordstrom

Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper, the Princeton-educated star of "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," trusts Christian Marc with her tresses. And for the big night, he used Alterna hair products for her understated, sleek locks.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

ALTERNA Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray, $21, Ulta

Kristen Bell

Hairstylist Christine Symonds partnered up with Biolage to work on Kristen Bell's sophisticated knot. To make sure the hair stayed put, she used this popular mousse.

MATRIX Biolage Styling Whipped Volume Mousse, $17, Ulta

Elisabeth Moss

The star of the "The Handmaid's Tale" relies on her longtime go-to hair guru, Tommy Buckett, to get ready for big events. This time, he started blowing out her blond hair with the new Dyson Pro hair dryer. The regular version retails for a whopping $400. Thankfully, he did go a more affordable route to give her hair volume with this mousse.

Garnier Fructis Style Sky-Hi Volume Volumizing Mousse, $4, Walmart