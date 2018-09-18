Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Yellow! Menswear! Brocade! See the top fashion trends from the Emmy Awards

These are the hottest — and brightest! — trends from the awards show.
by Emily Sher / / Source: TODAY

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

With any awards show, there are winners and there are ... nominees. And the fashion is (almost) as cutthroat.

Here are some of the standout trends of the night that dominated the Emmy Awards red carpet.

Gen Z Yellow

Emmy Awards fashion: Yellow
From left: Regina King, Gwendoline Christie, Gaten Matarazzo, Alison Brie, Judith Light, Adina Porter, Erika De La Cruz.Getty Images/AP

There's a reason why "Gen Z yellow" has become a trending term — it's the hottest new color! From industry veterans, like Judith Light and Regina King, to young, new faces, like Gaten Matarazzo and Adina Porter, it looks like this bright and sunny shade is here to stay.

Menswear-inspired

Menswear trend: Emmy Awards 2018
From left: Issa Rae, Evan Rachel Wood, Leslie Jones, Amanda Crew, Susan Kelechi WatsonGetty Images/AP

From head-to-toe suits to feminine interpretations of the trend, it looks like menswear staples are now a red carpet go-to. Stars like Leslie Jones, Amanda Crew and Susan Kelechi Watson added fun touches and pops of colors to their looks while Issa Rae and Evan Rachel Wood played with proportions like pros.

Marvelous metals

Metallic dresses: red carpet
From left: Constance Wu, Mandy Moore, Chrissy TeigenGetty Images/AP

Whether bronze, gunmetal or silver, these metallic wonders are red carpet gold in our book.

Soft pastels ... with neon accents!

From left: Alexis Bledel, Aidy Bryant, Marsai Martin
From left: Alexis Bledel, Aidy Bryant, Marsai MartinGetty Images/AP

Want to try a new look without going overboard? Try pairing soft, muted pastels with a neon accent. These fashion-forward looks caught plenty of attention at the awards show.

Moody florals

Dark floral trend: Emmy Awards 2018
From left: Emilia Clarke, Megan Mullally, Taraji P. Henson, Tina FeyGetty Images/AP

If you thought florals were only for spring, think again. Dark hues and cold-weather details — like embroidery, lace and long sleeves — make this trend perfect for fall and winter.

All-white everything

Emmy Awards: White dresses
From left: Caleb McLaughlin, Claire Foy, Jessica Biel, Jonathan Van Ness, Kristen Bell, RuPaul, Sadie Sink, Scarlett Johansson Getty Images/AP

Instead of an LBD (little black dress), why not try a LWD? Or a little white suit, for that matter. These celebrities proved that nothing's cleaner than a monochromatic outfit in a crisp shade.

Brocade suits

Brocade suits
From left: Chris Sullivan, Deon Cole, Darren Criss, Mary SteenburgenGetty Images/AP

Patterns are not just for pretty dresses! This rich fabric that includes a metallic thread is the perfect way to stand out in a crowd. And, yes, this trend is great for men and women alike.

Emerald

Emmy Awards fashion trends
From left: Dakota Fanning, Chrissy Metz, Britney YoungGetty Images/AP

There's a reason why the emerald is considered a precious gemstone: The color is simply lovely! Whether pleated, draped or tied, this solid color is a surefire winner.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today