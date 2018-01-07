Emma Watson debuts a bangin' new haircut

Get Stuff We Love
It’s no secret that Emma Watson is a mega-talented actress, activist and style inspiration. And perhaps no single photo is more emblematic of her praiseworthy attributes than the one she recently shared on Instagram.
On January 5, the British-born starlet posted a pic asking followers if they had read “Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race” by Reni Eddo-Lodge.
And while her intent was to start a dialogue about race — which it certainly did — an unintended result was a frenzy of feelings and responses about her hair and just general gorgeousness.
“Omg. I know that this post is about the book, but your hairstyle and freckles are killing me,” commented one user. “Haircut like Back to Harry Potter movie part 1,” wrote another.
We were able to get a better look at Watson's fresh new cut when she appeared at a BAFTA event in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
As one fan accurately pointed out, this isn’t the first time the 27-year-old "Harry Potter" star has rocked bangs. In fact, the first installment of the ever-popular wizarding franchise is just one of many instances.
Scroll on to see her journey from Hermione to Belle — and all the ‘dos along the way.
In 2001, an 11-year-old Watson opted for half-up tresses with fringe for her first red-carpet appearance at the world premiere of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.” She may think the outfit is cringeworthy, but we think it’s downright adorable.
She sported an age-appropriate printed dress and kept her auburn locks au naturale at the 2003 British Academy Children's Film and Television Awards.
Watson lightened things up — but kept her signature bangs — for the London premiere of “Driving Lessons” in 2006.
In December 2008, she debuted a more grown-up look — shiny, side-swept strands and a sophisticated frock — at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tale of Despereaux.”
Her hairstyle at the Burberry runway show at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2010 gave us full-on Bridget Bardot vibes.
She channeled Grace Kelly with a side-parted, pulled-back coif at a promotional event for Lancome in Hong Kong in 2011.
If ever there was a picture of ethereal refinement, it was Watson — donning a knotted updo, glowy skin and a matte lip — at the “Gravity” premiere in 2013.
The starlet kept it casual — a low bun, oversized sweater and shades — while out and about in London in November 2015.
For the Berlin premiere of “Colonia” in February 2016, she updated her familiar fringe with a top knot and ultra-chic, all-white ensemble.
Later that year, at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit, Watson went the romantic route with a center part, curled strands and black velvet.
Her style at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards was ultra cool with a focus on asymmetry. And can we talk about that ponytail?
She looked summery in a floor-length floral gown and loose waves at “The Circle” premiere in Paris.
And now, she has a bangin' new look. Watson knows how to keep things interesting!