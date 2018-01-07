Emma Watson debuts a bangin' new haircut

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

It’s no secret that Emma Watson is a mega-talented actress, activist and style inspiration. And perhaps no single photo is more emblematic of her praiseworthy attributes than the one she recently shared on Instagram.

On January 5, the British-born starlet posted a pic asking followers if they had read “Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race” by Reni Eddo-Lodge.

And while her intent was to start a dialogue about race — which it certainly did — an unintended result was a frenzy of feelings and responses about her hair and just general gorgeousness.

“Omg. I know that this post is about the book, but your hairstyle and freckles are killing me,” commented one user. “Haircut like Back to Harry Potter movie part 1,” wrote another.

We were able to get a better look at Watson's fresh new cut when she appeared at a BAFTA event in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Emma Watson attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party in Beverly Hills on Saturday. David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

As one fan accurately pointed out, this isn’t the first time the 27-year-old "Harry Potter" star has rocked bangs. In fact, the first installment of the ever-popular wizarding franchise is just one of many instances.

Scroll on to see her journey from Hermione to Belle — and all the ‘dos along the way.

In 2001, an 11-year-old Watson opted for half-up tresses with fringe for her first red-carpet appearance at the world premiere of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.” She may think the outfit is cringeworthy, but we think it’s downright adorable.

At the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in London back in 2001. NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP/Getty Images

She sported an age-appropriate printed dress and kept her auburn locks au naturale at the 2003 British Academy Children's Film and Television Awards.

Posing in the pressroom at the British Academy Children's Film And Television Awards. Getty Images

Watson lightened things up — but kept her signature bangs — for the London premiere of “Driving Lessons” in 2006.

At the Vue West End in London. Jon Furniss / WireImage

In December 2008, she debuted a more grown-up look — shiny, side-swept strands and a sophisticated frock — at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tale of Despereaux.”

Watson, the voice of Princess Pea in the animated motion picture comedy, attended the premiere in Los Angeles in 2008. Philip Ramey Photography, LLC / Corbis/Getty Images

Her hairstyle at the Burberry runway show at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2010 gave us full-on Bridget Bardot vibes.

Watson attended the Burberry show in London on September 22, 2009. Danny Martindale / WireImage

She channeled Grace Kelly with a side-parted, pulled-back coif at a promotional event for Lancome in Hong Kong in 2011.

Promoting Lancome in Hong Kong on December 7, 2011. VCG / VCG via Getty Images

If ever there was a picture of ethereal refinement, it was Watson — donning a knotted updo, glowy skin and a matte lip — at the “Gravity” premiere in 2013.

Watson at the "Gravity" premiere in NYC in 2013. Jim Spellman / WireImage

The starlet kept it casual — a low bun, oversized sweater and shades — while out and about in London in November 2015.

Watson was spotted in London on November 3, 2015. Crowder/Legge / GC Images

For the Berlin premiere of “Colonia” in February 2016, she updated her familiar fringe with a top knot and ultra-chic, all-white ensemble.

Watson walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Colonia" in Berlin. Isa Foltin / WireImage

Later that year, at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit, Watson went the romantic route with a center part, curled strands and black velvet.

She attended the 2016 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel on November 15, 2016 in New York City. D Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Her style at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards was ultra cool with a focus on asymmetry. And can we talk about that ponytail?

Watson posed for pics at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on May 7, 2017. Steve Granitz / WireImage

She looked summery in a floor-length floral gown and loose waves at “The Circle” premiere in Paris.

She walked the red carpet at "The Circle" premiere in June 2017. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

And now, she has a bangin' new look. Watson knows how to keep things interesting!