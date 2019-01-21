Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Goodbye, red hair!

Emma Stone just traded her signature, auburn locks for a much darker shade.

Her new shade has undertones of red. Steve Granitz / WireImage

She debuted her new, brunette strands at the 2019 Producers Guild Awards, where her Netflix miniseries, “Maniac,” was nominated for an award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television.

Stone is trying out life as a brunette! Steve Granitz / WireImage

The actress paired her dramatically darker strands with a pale, yellow gown and a gold necklace.

Her hair may have been several shades darker than usual, but her new color still had undertones of her trademark, reddish hue.

The actress wore her new darker shade in a low, messy bun. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Stone was spotted with the darker color a few days earlier, too, when she attended an LA Clippers game with her boyfriend, “Saturday Night Live” writer and director Dave McCary.

She and her boyfriend made a rare, joint public appearance a Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers game. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

While she’s best known as a redhead, this isn’t the first time the Oscar-winning actress has gone for a darker shade.

She sported a similar color at the 2016 Met Gala in New York City.

Stone looks stunning as a brunette! Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

And back in 2006, she made an appearance with long, brown hair with full bangs.

So sweet! Mirek Towski / FilmMagic

Fast-forward to 2017, and she had switched to a stunning, strawberry blond shade.

Stone sported a strawberry blond color at the 2018 Oscars. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And later that year, she took the plunge and tried out life as a platinum blonde (and looked gorgeous, as always, in the process).

Stone looks just as stunning as a blonde! Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

But while she sometimes switches up her look, Stone returns again and again to her signature, auburn waves.

Stone, seen here at the 2017 Oscars, is best known as a redhead. Steve Granitz / WireImage

So, her new, darker shade might not be around forever — but who knows? When it comes to her hair color, Stone is always full of surprises!