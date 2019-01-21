Get Stuff We Love
Goodbye, red hair!
Emma Stone just traded her signature, auburn locks for a much darker shade.
She debuted her new, brunette strands at the 2019 Producers Guild Awards, where her Netflix miniseries, “Maniac,” was nominated for an award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television.
The actress paired her dramatically darker strands with a pale, yellow gown and a gold necklace.
Her hair may have been several shades darker than usual, but her new color still had undertones of her trademark, reddish hue.
Stone was spotted with the darker color a few days earlier, too, when she attended an LA Clippers game with her boyfriend, “Saturday Night Live” writer and director Dave McCary.
While she’s best known as a redhead, this isn’t the first time the Oscar-winning actress has gone for a darker shade.
She sported a similar color at the 2016 Met Gala in New York City.
And back in 2006, she made an appearance with long, brown hair with full bangs.
Fast-forward to 2017, and she had switched to a stunning, strawberry blond shade.
And later that year, she took the plunge and tried out life as a platinum blonde (and looked gorgeous, as always, in the process).
But while she sometimes switches up her look, Stone returns again and again to her signature, auburn waves.
So, her new, darker shade might not be around forever — but who knows? When it comes to her hair color, Stone is always full of surprises!