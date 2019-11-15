Emma Roberts shows off dramatic hair transformation — see the pic!

Emma Roberts can rock any hairstyle and color, but her latest dramatic hair transformation is earning rave reviews from her fans.

The 28-year-old actress decided it was time to trade in her shoulder length brunette hairstyle for a lighter look, forgoing the usual trend of going darker for winter. The results are stunning!

Roberts shared a dramatic photo of her new honey blonde looks, which not only are longer, but also appear to be fuller than her previous look.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Getty Images/Instagram

"Surprise...what a difference a day makes," she wrote next to a photo of her new honeydew cut and color. Roberts was also sure to give shout outs to her amazing glam squad.

"Do you guys like the blonde back?" she asked her fans.

The overwhelming response was, "Yes!"

Roberts' hairstyle is proof that just because winter is coming, it doesn't mean you have to go darker.

"Omggggg it's perfect!" pal Busy Phillips wrote.

"I love the blonde, it suits you so well," one fan agreed. Another person commented that the blonde hair reminds them of Emma's look in the 2008 movie "Wild Child."

Roberts loves to keep her hairstyles fresh. Over the years, she has sported an ice-white bob, a brown bob, and an auburn bob. Earlier this year, she sported a similar blonde look that fans remarked made her look a lot like her aunt, Julia Roberts.

Clearly blonde suits Roberts well!