It seems like everyone is getting a long bob haircut these days, including Reese Witherspoon, Ashley Graham and Julia Roberts — and now, Emily Ratajkowski!

She paired her new 'do with a sultry, smokey eye. FilmMagic

The “I Feel Pretty” actress and model, 28, is the latest celebrity to show off a wavy, shoulder-grazing style. She walked the red carpet at the 2019 Tony Awards with a chic, layered lob with sideswept bangs.

We can't get over the beautiful layers! Getty Images

Ratajkowski paired the dramatic, new ‘do with a sparkly Michael Kors dress featuring a plunging back.

She added a slightly retro vibe to her look with a winged, smokey eye and pale pink lipstick.

She's the latest celebrity to try out a shoulder-grazing bob. Getty Images

There’s no question Ratajkowski looked stunning with her much shorter hair, but did she actually chop her signature, long strands?

Maybe, maybe not. She’s been known to fool us in the past with her “new” hairstyles.

See Emily Ratajkowski's hair changes:

At the 2017 Golden Globes, she rocked a wavy lob that turned out to be a faux bob with the longer layers pinned up.

Her shorter style turned out to be a faux bob in 2017. WireImage

Earlier this year, she also showed off an ombre blond look that was almost definitely a look from her impressive wig collection.

She once sported long, red hair that she confirmed was actually a wig.

Was her latest bob actually a wig, a faux bob or the real deal?

Hopefully she’ll reveal more about her latest hairstyle, but whether or not it’s here to stay, she looks gorgeous as always!