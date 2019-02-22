Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 22, 2019, 8:12 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Ellen DeGeneres always finds a way to wow us, and her most recent endeavor is no exception! The comedian and talk show host is getting us ready for warmer weather with her affordable clothing line.

DeGeneres started selling her label EV1 at Walmart last fall, which makes this the brand's first spring collection. The new products include comfortable denim, leggings, graphic tees, jackets, dresses and skirts — basically every wardrobe staple you could ever want.

And the best part is it's all $30 and under! And in addition to being super affordable, it also features a pretty wide range of sizes with tops running from an XS to 3XL and pants running from a 0 to 20.

Here are seven of our favorite items from the star's new spring line.

Ellen DeGeneres' EV1 Spring Clothing Line

1. Ombre Heart Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $10, Walmart

This ombre heart shirt is cute, soft and lightweight. It's perfect for wearing on a sunny day or laying under a jacket when it's cooler.

2. Preston High Rise Skinny Ankle Jean, $24, Walmart

These striped pants are made from a stretchy denim fabric. They're chic, comfy and versatile enough to be dressed up or down throughout the spring and summer.

3. Alex Patchwork Denim Skirt, $18, Walmart

A denim skirt is a staple in our spring wardrobe. This one is trendy and stylish with its patchwork details.

4. Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress, $24, Walmart

T-shirt dresses are great because they're comfortable, cute and easy to throw on. This striped dress has a heart appliqué on the chest with red stitching.

5. Floral Side Stripe Leggings, $18, Walmart

These floral leggings are the epitome of spring. The shades of blue and gray go so well together and the collection also includes a matching sports bra.

6. Maddy Straight Leg Jeans, $22, Walmart

These straight leg jeans are ankle-length and high-waisted. The pale pink color is a popular trend for the spring and they also come in an equally stylish green color.

7. Camo Utility Jacket, $30, Walmart

Camo is one of the prominent trends featured in the collection. This jacket is a great alternative to your standard denim jacket. It makes a statement and it will keep you warm on breezy spring days.

