Ellen DeGeneres is feelin' 15! Mostly, it's because she's about to start the 15th season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
But in honor of that, she decided to share a particularly revealing photo of herself on Instagram ... from when she was 15.
Behold, Ms. DeGeneres, at that awkward, curly-haired teenage stage:
The expression on her face is priceless. It's got just enough of the classic teen "why are you bothering to take my picture" expression, paired with the still-in-progress growing adult DeGeneres would become. You know, the one with the short, straight blonde hair.
We never knew!
But DeGeneres likes to get the crowd involved, so she's asked in the Instagram caption for her fans to send pictures of themselves when they were 15. One celebrity (that we've seen) has already jumped in:
And what's amusing us the most is just how many viewers feel that at 15 they were DeGeneres' doppleganger!
We can't wait to see what the next few days will reveal. And as DeGeneres' photo proves, as teenagers we are amazing all grown-ups in the making!
Ellen DeGeneres on coming out, Trump and her prank war with Matt LauerPlay Video - 6:21
Ellen DeGeneres on coming out, Trump and her prank war with Matt LauerPlay Video - 6:21
More video
‘Jerry Before Seinfeld’: Take a first look at Netflix special
Watch the Diesel Brothers take on TODAY’s Take in a tug of war
‘Home Again,’ ‘Will and Grace’ and other fall entertainment highlights
On the VMAs red carpet with Ed Sheeran, Pink and more
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" returns on September 5.
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.