Ellen DeGeneres is feelin' 15! Mostly, it's because she's about to start the 15th season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

But in honor of that, she decided to share a particularly revealing photo of herself on Instagram ... from when she was 15.

Behold, Ms. DeGeneres, at that awkward, curly-haired teenage stage:

In honor of Season 15, here’s a photo of me when I was just about 15 (why God, why?!). Now I wanna see yours. Post a photo from when you were 15 with #ellen15 and you just might see yourself on my show next week! A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

The expression on her face is priceless. It's got just enough of the classic teen "why are you bothering to take my picture" expression, paired with the still-in-progress growing adult DeGeneres would become. You know, the one with the short, straight blonde hair.

EllenTube Ellen DeGeneres, today.

We never knew!

But DeGeneres likes to get the crowd involved, so she's asked in the Instagram caption for her fans to send pictures of themselves when they were 15. One celebrity (that we've seen) has already jumped in:

Happy 15th Anniversary @TheEllenShow! So happy for you. And here goes: me at 15 with my BFF @ltannebaum. #ellen15 pic.twitter.com/UHtBjoTlgl — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 29, 2017

And what's amusing us the most is just how many viewers feel that at 15 they were DeGeneres' doppleganger!

when i was 15, i looked like @TheEllenShow when she was 15 #ellen15 pic.twitter.com/ybEQV78f2e — M. Pennington (@BronzeLongsword) August 29, 2017

Oh my God. HERE is my chance. @TheEllenShow look at this. We were TWINS at 15. #Ellen15 pic.twitter.com/ShRNxTinqX — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown239) August 29, 2017

we kind of look the same at that age #ellen15 pic.twitter.com/tv0ZxP0ugR — Matthew Futterman (@futta_butta) August 29, 2017

We can't wait to see what the next few days will reveal. And as DeGeneres' photo proves, as teenagers we are amazing all grown-ups in the making!

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" returns on September 5.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.