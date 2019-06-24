At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
When it comes to expanding your summer wardrobe, it's important to find style essentials that can be easily thrown on throughout the season. Whether your style's classic, trendy or even more bohemian, the one thing everyone needs in their closet is a pair of simple white sneakers.
For a versatile, comfortable and affordable option, you might want to check out the pair of white sneakers from Ellen DeGeneres's EV1 clothing line. Not only are they adorable, but Walmart shoppers have been loving them lately, according to the company.
EV1 Cupsole Lace Up Trainer, $30, Walmart
They've sold nearly 2,000 pairs of this shoe since the collection launched, with various sizes selling out. And right now they're back in stock all sizes from a women's 5 to 12.
The EV1 canvas trainer features an ombre rainbow ribbon on the side for a fun pop of color that will work with almost any outfit. They work especially well if you need something to wear for the Fourth of July! (Even DeGeneres herself wears them.)
Customers who have purchased the shoe have described them as comfortable and stylish.
"Great sneakers, we bought 3 pairs!" one person wrote. "Once we bought one pair, everyone else in the family wanted them. Fit well, great quality, incredible price. Highly recommend!"
Another customer noted that they fit true to size and she had no issues wearing them right out of the box.
"My size 10 fit perfectly and I wore them straight out of the box to walk dogs and they were great," the reviewer shared. "I wear them with an ankle sock and had no rubbing or soreness."
The reviews have us convinced! This shoe really does seem perfect for summer.
For more sneaker picks, check out:
- We're ditching our sandals for these summer sneakers
- I've found the perfect eco-friendly shoe (and Meghan Markle wears the brand, too)
- Kate Middleton's cute, casual sneakers are 50 percent off today
- Shape Shoe Awards 2019: The best shoes for every activity
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!