They've sold nearly 2,000 pairs of this shoe since the collection launched, with various sizes selling out. And right now they're back in stock all sizes from a women's 5 to 12.

The EV1 canvas trainer features an ombre rainbow ribbon on the side for a fun pop of color that will work with almost any outfit. They work especially well if you need something to wear for the Fourth of July! (Even DeGeneres herself wears them.)

Customers who have purchased the shoe have described them as comfortable and stylish.

"Great sneakers, we bought 3 pairs!" one person wrote. "Once we bought one pair, everyone else in the family wanted them. Fit well, great quality, incredible price. Highly recommend!"

Another customer noted that they fit true to size and she had no issues wearing them right out of the box.

"My size 10 fit perfectly and I wore them straight out of the box to walk dogs and they were great," the reviewer shared. "I wear them with an ankle sock and had no rubbing or soreness."

The reviews have us convinced! This shoe really does seem perfect for summer.

