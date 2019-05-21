Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019, 12:57 PM UTC By Ree Hines

Elle Fanning suffered a fashion fail at Monday night's Chopard Trophée dinner in Cannes — and that's no commentary on her sense of style.

In fact, the vintage, blush-hued designer dress the 21-year-old wore to the event was absolutely stunning. It was also elegant, flattering and way too tight.

That last detail became evident when the "Maleficent" star briefly fainted during the dinner.

After the ordeal was over, Fanning took to Instagram to give her fans a reassuring thumbs up and to explain just what happened.

"Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950’s Prada prom dress but it’s all good!!" she wrote.

She revealed the reason for the scare with the hashtag "#dresstootight," which seemed to be exacerbated by the subject of her other hashtag — that "#timeofthemonth."

Pal and fellow star January Jones responded in the comments, writing, "Where's your smelling salts when you need em??" Meanwhile Kiernan Shipka declared Fanning a "literal icon" for her dedication to fashion.

Elle Fanning attends the official Trophee Chopard dinner as part of the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival on May 20, 2019, in Cannes, France. Getty Images

Of course, suffering for fashion's sake is nothing new, whether it's aching feet from towering heels or the effects of a binding Prada bodice. And the Cannes Film Festival, where Fanning serves as a jury member, is almost as much of a fashion event as it is a celebration of cinema.

And Fanning has love for fashion — as her other recent (though not faint-inducing) looks reveal.

Elle Fanning at the screening of "Les Miserables" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019. FilmMagic

Just days ago, she hit the Cannes red carpet in this sweeping floral design from Valentino, complete with deeply plunging neckline, for the "Les Miserables" premiere.

Elle Fanning shows off her camp fashion sense at the 2019 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

And two weeks ago, she took on the Met Gala's pink carpet in a fun '60s-inspired coral ensemble.

Here's hoping her next look is just as daring — but doesn't literally knock her off her feet.