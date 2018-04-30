Get Stuff We Love

Elizabeth Olsen thinks her 'Avengers' outfit is too revealing

Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch in "Avengers: Infinity War," has strong opinions on her superhero costume.

by Ethan Sacks / / Source: TODAY
Image: Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War"
Elizabeth Olsen would like her Marvel character to "cover up a bit."Rich Polk / Getty Images

If Robert Downey Jr. can wear high-tech Iron Man armor and Chadwick Boseman can rock that cool Black Panther costume in the Marvel movies, why can't Elizabeth Olsen get just a little bit more leather?

The actress, who plays Scarlet Witch in "Avengers: Infinity War," isn't covering up her opinion of the corset that her character wears into battle against the forces of Thanos in her new flick. She's blunt about finding the costume a little more revealing than the ones worn by other Marvel stars, including her Avengers teammate Scarlett Johansson, aka Black Widow.

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in "Avengers: Infinity War"
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in "Avengers: Infinity War"Marvel Studios

"It would just not be a cleavage corset," Olsen, 29, told Elle magazine about her costume preference. "I like corsets, but I'd like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does (as Valkyrie in "Thor: Ragnarok"), Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit.

"It's funny because sometimes I look around and I'm just like — wow, I'm the only one who has cleavage, and that's a constant joke because they haven't really evolved my superhero costume that much," she added.

But Olsen, the younger sister of "Full House" alums Mary-Kate and Ashley, conceded that the original comic book design of Scarlet Witch was revealing.

"You look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so ... oh, it's horrible, it’s so horrible," Olsen told Elle. "So at least they know that’s not cool. But then they made 'Wonder Woman,' you know? And that’s what she’s in."

Scarlet Witch in comics
Scarlet Witch's costume in the comics is a lot skimpier than the one in the film version.Marvel

Olsen admits the costume designers are doing their best to make the cinematic looks recognizable from the iconic images in the comics.

"I think that's the goal with the costumes, and it's not representing the average woman," she said.

Olsen has been vocal about her appearance in the promotion of the latest installment in the "Avengers" franchise. Last month, she took to Instagram to complain about an image of her on the cover of Britain's Empire magazine.

"Does this look like me?" she asked her fans on social media, sharing a photo of the cover in a post she later deleted.

'Avengers: Infinity War' smashes box office records

00:40

