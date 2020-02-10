Elizabeth Banks rewears Oscars party dress 16 years later — see the look!

/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala
Actress Elizabeth Banks did a fashion rewind on Sunday, rewearing an Oscars after-party dress 16 years after she first debuted it.
The dress, a Badgley Mischka scarlet chiffon spaghetti strap fishtail gown, was repurposed with designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night.
One of the major differences between the versions was the dress' back.
Banks ditched the more elaborate bejeweled designs that adorned the back in 2004.
Instead, this year she opted for simple spaghetti straps, updating the 2004 look and making it more timeless than ever.