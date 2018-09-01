Get Stuff We Love

Elisabeth Moss debuts new, red hair just in time for summer

The Emmy winner's new hue matches the season!
by Julia Curley / / Source: TODAY

Elisabeth Moss is embracing a vibrant side!

Elisabeth Moss red hair
Actress Elisabeth Moss debuted a red hue Thursday night at a "Handmaid's Tale" event in Los Angeles.JC Olivera / Getty Images

The "Handmaid's Tale" actress debuted a new strawberry blond hair color — a perfect summer shade! — Thursday night at a "Handmaid's Tale" red carpet event in Los Angeles.

Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid's Tale
Elisabeth Moss (center) with "Handmaid's Tale" co-star Max Minghella and producer Bruce Miller. Rachel Murray / Getty Images

The lovely red tint to her normally blond hair was a change so subtle that fans and followers nearly missed the rosy refashion! Prior to the red carpet event this week, Moss shared a behind the scenes snapshot on Instagram that showed off her freshly-colored locks.

Summer in the city on set 😉 ☀️💋 #TheKitchen

A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on

“Summer in the city on set,” Moss wrote in a May 30 post with the hashtag “#TheKitchen,” referring to the title of her latest film project, a mob drama co-starring Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy.

Moss’s new hair felt so right with her denim dress that the change escaped public praise until Thursday night’s red carpet.

“I always look like this at the airport," Moss joked in a post from Thursday. "I did NOT change into sweats immediately after taking this photo. Sure didn’t. Nope."

The photo, apparently snapped in an airport bathroom, captures Moss in a sparkling black dress, pumps and — her sweetest new accessory — that subdued red hair.

Elisabeth Moss
Moss experimented with dark hair during her "Mad Men" days before returning to her bright blond tone.Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Moss, of course, is no stranger to switching up her hair color. Back in 2014, the actress rocked a dark brown color, the signature hue of her "Mad Men" character, Peggy Olson. More recently, she kept a bright blond tone.

Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017.Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Whether for work or for play, Moss looks beautiful in any shade! Like a glass of rosé, freshly-picked strawberries and a sunny summer glow, Moss’ new hue sings for the season.

