“I always look like this at the airport," Moss joked in a post from Thursday. "I did NOT change into sweats immediately after taking this photo. Sure didn’t. Nope."

The photo, apparently snapped in an airport bathroom, captures Moss in a sparkling black dress, pumps and — her sweetest new accessory — that subdued red hair.

Moss experimented with dark hair during her "Mad Men" days before returning to her bright blond tone. Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Moss, of course, is no stranger to switching up her hair color. Back in 2014, the actress rocked a dark brown color, the signature hue of her "Mad Men" character, Peggy Olson. More recently, she kept a bright blond tone.

Elisabeth Moss attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Whether for work or for play, Moss looks beautiful in any shade! Like a glass of rosé, freshly-picked strawberries and a sunny summer glow, Moss’ new hue sings for the season.