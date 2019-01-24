Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jan. 24, 2019, 7:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Did you know the TODAY anchors have a former model in their midst?

"Twenty years ago, I was a calendar girl," Dylan Dreyer revealed on TODAY Thursday.

The TODAY meteorologist was looking to make a few extra bucks as a 16-year-old when she took a gig as a stock-photo model, posing in generic situations like holding up a coffee mug or throwing her head back and laughing.

Before she knew it, her face was popping up in newspaper articles, a calendar and even the cover of a book where she's seen fanning out a stack of money.

Did you recognize Dylan Dreyer here? TODAY

Dylan's revelation came during a talk about pharmacy chain CVS announcing that most of its photos in the beauty section will not be retouched.

That brought Dylan back to her days working at a local CVS as a high school student in New Jersey. She was approached by a photographer asking if she wanted to be a model, which her mother later approved.

"I'm behind the counter and this man comes up to me and says, 'Would you like to do stock photography?''' she said. "So I said, 'I don't know what that is, what do you mean?'"

"So he said, 'You take random pictures of you like holding a mug or you like looking surprised. We pay you and then different articles can take these stock pictures to put along with their article. I said sure!"

The stock-photo process sounded a little creepy in hindsight.

"I did a lot in this guy's basement," she said as Al Roker, Willie Geist and Craig Melvin simultaneously raised their eyebrows.

"This does not sound right," Al said.

Thankfully it was a benign request and everything worked out in the end.

"Why my mom was on board I don't know,'' Dylan said. "But I got some extra money in high school!"