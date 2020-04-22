Dylan gives husband Brian a buzz cut, and he looks SO different now

Dylan Dreyer gave her husband, Brian Fichera, a brand-new hairstyle that's winning rave reviews.

The meteorologist and 3rd hour of TODAY co-host completely transformed her NBC News cameraman hubby — who's on the mend after suffering with COVID-19 — by shearing his hair into a buzz cut at home, where the couple and their two sons have been in quarantine.

Fichera shared before-and-after photos of his hair Wednesday on Instagram. "Sorry to displace that family of birds living in my hair," he joked. "New look courtesy of Dylan Dreyer, the demon barber of Fleet Street. He added the hashtags #coronacuts and #hairtodaygonetomorrow.

Fichera's followers took to the comments to give his new do two thumbs up.

"Love the new look!" one gushed.

"I think you look very handsome with new hairdo. Good job Dylan!!" wrote another.

Several fans joked that they hoped Brian gave his wife a generous tip.

Fichera revealed in a candid Instagram post last week that he'd tested positive in early April for the coronavirus. He described experiencing an array of "debilitating" symptoms, including a fever, headaches and "alarming stomach issues." At the time of his post, he had been symptom-free for a week.

Fichera spent 10 days in self-isolation in the bedroom of the couple's 3-year-old son, Calvin, to help protect Dylan and the boys — the couple are also parents to 3-month-old Oliver — from getting sick.

"There was also an emotional component to this disease. I cried. ALOT. I never cry (unless Homeward Bound or Forrest Gump is on tv)," he shared.

Fichera said he felt "lucky" to finally be on the mend. He also shared sober advice to anyone else stricken by COVID-19. "All I can say is hydrate, cry and be patient," he wrote. "When you feel 100% and feel like you beat this thing wait 3 more days ... Be safe. Be smart. Be humble."