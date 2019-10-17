TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer celebrated the fall season by changing up her hair, going from dark roots to a bright blond look.

After debuting the new style on Thursday, the TODAY 3rd Hour co-host shared a photo on Instagram.

"The blonde is back!!" she wrote. "I normally go darker for Fall but it's been dark for too long. Blonde it is!"

Dylan, who is pregnant with her second child, said that the change was inspired by looking at some old photos of herself.

"During my first trimester I couldn't get my hair dyed, so my natural, dark brown color was growing back in," she told TODAY Style. "When I could finally get it highlighted, I didn't want it to be too drastic so I just lightened it a bit. The other day I saw some old pictures and I really missed the brighter blond so I thought, let's bring it back!"

Fans filled the comments of the post with compliments, calling the look beautiful and perfect for fall. Author Kristin McGee chimed in to call the new color "gorgeous."

Dylan said that her stylist created the low-maintenance shade by creating some blond highlights around her face and using a hand-painted, balayage method throughout.

"Basically, that means I can go a lot longer between colorings, because I'm too busy to go every 2-3 months!" she explained.

Dylan has had darker locks before. In January 2019, she tried darker strands, crediting the change to her stylist at the time and trying out a shade closer to her natural color.

She looks beautiful either way!