The black-and-white dress Dylan Dreyer wore on Monday's show prompted some viewers to wonder whether she was paying tribute to the hilarious and inimitable Moira Rose from "Schitt's Creek."

"@DylanDreyerNBC channeling Moira Rose on @TODAYshow this morning," one viewer wrote, along with a side-by-side comparison showing Dylan's dress with two other looks worn by Moira Rose, an eccentric former soap opera star played by Catherine O'Hara.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Wasn’t my intention but nailed it!! https://t.co/pazIwqhJwj — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) January 18, 2021

There's no denying the fact that Dylan's outfit is something Moira Rose would totally wear. The dress has a black-and-white pattern, high neck and long sleeves — ticking all the boxes of some of Moira Rose's previous looks on "Schitt's Creek."

The original tweet prompted another viewer to add that Dylan definitely was channeling Moira Rose "right on the spot."

The tweet caught Dylan's attention Monday afternoon when she finally set the record straight about her much-talked-about dress.

"Wasn’t my intention but nailed it!!" she wrote.

Catherine O'Hara played the fan-favorite character of Moira Rose on "Schitt's Creek." CBC

While Dylan may have accidentally channeled one of television's most-beloved characters, viewers had high praise for her take on the black-and-white look.

"You ALWAYS look great Dylan, but this outfit (plus the booties) is fabulous!" a viewer replied. "Hair and makeup perfect too!"

This isn't the first time one of the Weekend TODAY weather anchor's outfits has caught the attention of fans.

In the summer of 2018, she rocked a floral dress that turned out to be a gift from her mom!

Dylan wore this gorgeous dress on the show in 2018 — and we loved it! TODAY

More recently, she donned a look that was "all kinds of clashing" while working from home.

"Really all kinds of clashing this morning," she wrote on Instagram last June. "I’ll finish getting dressed eventually #wfh"