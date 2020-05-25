Dwyane Wade dyes hair bright red to match 12-year-old daughter Zaya

Extreme hair makeovers are quickly becoming the go-to activity for those looking to break up the boredom of quarantine. That’s why Armie Hammer has a mohawk, Hillary Duff has bright blue tresses and Blake Shelton has single-headedly brought back the mullet.

Now there’s another celebrity who’s joined the new-locks-for-lockdown trend: retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade.

And he’s not the only one flashing a new style back home.

The former Miami Heat shooting guard first debuted a new look on Friday, when he unveiled a pastel pink do on Instagram.

But the very next day, he tweaked the color, showcasing a vibrant red instead.

“When they think they know you – Switch it up!” he wrote in the caption, adding the apt hashtag #RedHairDontCare.

But as it turns out, these radical new hair colors actually show just how much Wade cares — about his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya.

Dwyane Wade posed alongside daughter Zaya in two TikTok clips. mrwade3/ TikTok

Over on TikTok, the father of four shared two clips of himself alongside the tween, who was sporting pastel pink locks of her own.

Like father, like daughter. mrwade3/ TikTok

The duo’s flashy style coordinates perfectly, which comes as no surprise for these two.

Wade, who’s been a vocal advocate for his daughter since she came out as transgender earlier this year, and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, both coordinated with Zaya when she made her red carpet debut in March.

For an appearance at the Truth Awards in Los Angeles, an annual event that celebrates members and allies of the Black LGBTQ community, bespoke label Richfresh outfitted the family-that-styles-together in stunning silk suits.