"Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson is turning heads with his new look. But he looks so different that when he went to surprise his famous family, some of them walked right by him!

The 48-year-old reality star took to social media to share the funny video of what happened after he visited the barber for the first time in 17 years. "Everyone else is going back to the barber, I figured I should try it too. #17years," he wrote on Instagram alongside a video.

Robertson's beard was mostly untouched. The biggest change was to his hair. Usually sporting a shoulder-length do full of curly locks, the barber gave him a dapper buzz cut that was short on the sides with a little length on top for styling.

The first family member surprised in the short video clip was his wife, Korie Robertson.

At first, she missed him inside a restaurant. It wasn't until he approached her in the parking lot that she figured out who he was.

"What in the world?!" she replied when she realized it was her husband. Adding with a laugh, "I feel like I kind of looked at you and thought you looked familiar.

Later, she shared a sweet selfie with her husband and his dramatic new haircut.

"SURPRISE!! @realwilliebosshog shocked us all with a major after-quarantine haircut, ha! We haven’t seen his neck in 15 years 😂 I love this man! He’s cute and he always keeps life interesting😍," she wrote.

"Swipe through to see all of the reactions. He and @jdowen7 had a blast going all over town to surprise us, ha!" she added. "He even bought a new shirt so we wouldn’t recognize his clothes. When he goes, he goes all in 🤗."

In his post, Willie also tried to surprise his 17-year-old daughter, Bella Robertson. Before realizing it was her dad, she did a quick double-take and then dropped to the ground in shock.

"Dad, your hair!" she screamed.

Newlywed Sadie Robertson, 22, was also surprised. Her husband, Chrisian Huff, remarked, "Is that a wig?"