To say Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff are happy with their wedding video would be an understatement.

“We have already watched it like 100 times and get giddy every time — so if anyone else wants to watch it 100 times and be giddy with us, here is our first sneak peak of our wedding video,” Robertson, 22, wrote on Instagram. “ALL THE FEELS.”

In the footage, that was captured by videographer Andrew James Abajian, the couple are seen taking first-look photos, praying in a large group and sharing a sweet kiss on the Robertson family's Louisiana farm in late November 2019.

It also shows the former "Duck Dynasty" star getting down on the dance floor with her dad, Willie Robertson, as well as her season 19 “Dancing with the Stars” castmate Alfonso Ribeiro.

Robertson, who is the granddaughter of Duck Commander founder Phil Robertson, stunned in a strapless Rita Vinieris gown from Kleinfeld Bridal. The white crepe design featured a showstopping white bow detail on the back.

For the reception, Robertson changed into a Sherri Hill dress with floral lace and spaghetti straps.

Robertson and Huff, 21, announced their engagement in June 2019 after nine months of dating. He popped the question with a round-cut diamond set in rose gold.

“I screamed YES,” Robertson wrote on Instagram. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.”