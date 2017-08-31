share tweet pin email

As the world remembers Princess Diana's legacy, so too does the Duchess of Cambridge.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of Diana's death, Kate joined Prince William and Prince Harry on Wednesday to walk through the White Garden designed in the late royal's honor at Kensington Palace. For the occasion, Kate chose a green floral dress that channeled the dress worn by Diana for her wedding rehearsal in 1981.

Getty Images Duchess Kate honored Princess Diana with her choice of dress during a tour of the memorial White Garden.

The Prada dress worn by Kate features '80s-inspired elements like a pussy-bow tie at the neck and a flowing silhouette at the bust nipped in by a cinched waist. Like the dress Diana wore leaving St. Paul's Cathedral, Kate's dress hits just below the knee and features a high neckline.

AP William and Kate visited the lush white and green garden designed in Diana's honor.

Diana's dress featured a floral pattern in a more blue color palate, and the high collar of her dress was accented by a cascading ruffle instead of a bow. Kate took another page from Diana's book by wearing nude shoes to complement the look, though she went for heels instead of flats.

The royals have been publicly sharing their memories of the "People's Princess" in the months leading up to the anniversary of Diana's death. In the new documentary "Diana, 7 Days," airing Friday on NBC, both William and Harry share their perspective on the week immediately following their mother's tragic car accident in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.