Duchess Kate shows off edgy look at museum visit — see the pics

Even in a museum renown for its fashion exhibitions, the Duchess of Cambridge stood out in a stunning tweed dress on Wednesday evening.

The former Kate Middleton looked like a living work of art during an appearance to herald the opening of a photography center at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

The duchess was stunning in a tweed dress. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The 36-year-old wife of Prince William was on hand in her official capacity as royal patron to the museum, and as part of a return to official duties this month after being on leave since the birth of her third child, Prince Louis, in April.

The duchess wore an off-the-shoulder Erdem-designed tweed dress accented with crystal and faux pearl embellishments. Completing the look were a pair of Jimmy Choo heels that matched the dress' burgundy belt.

Check out those velvet shoes! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The dress comes with a price tag of more than $1,700.

Kate ended her five months of maternity leave on Oct. 2 with a visit to London’s Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden, planting seeds with students.

On Tuesday, she joined her husband at the inaugural Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit.

Wednesday marked the first trip to the Victoria and Albert Museum for the duchess — who has a degree in art history from St. Andrews University — since being named royal patron in March.