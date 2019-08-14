At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
If pressed to pick the one thing I'd take with me on a desert island, I'm embarrassed to admit mascara would make the shortlist.
Finding the right solution for my perpetually watery eyes, however, has been a journey. I'm constantly trying out new mascaras to find the one that's right for me, so naturally I was thrilled when I heard one of my favorite hair care brands was launching a mascara.
Drybar and It Cosmetics teamed up to create a super volumizing mascara that's supposed to be like a blowout for your lashes. It hit stores earlier this month, and I just had to try it out for myself.
Lash Blowout Volumizing Mascara
First, the tube is adorable. It's designed to look like Drybar's barrel hair brushes and matches the brand's gray and buttercup aesthetic. But let's be real, no one's buying mascara because the packaging is cute — what's inside has to deliver to make the $25 price worth it. The mascara is infused with biotin, a vitamin B complex that's often linked to shiny and healthy hair, so I was excited to check it out.
The brush is innovative
The first thing I noticed when opening up the Lash Blowout Mascara tube was the brush. Unlike most mascaras I've used, the feathered brush comes out from the wand at an angle. I'm assuming this was an intentional choice to help maximize its impact, because the product description indicated that the brush was "inspired by technology used for barrel hairbrushes" and that it's meant to create "beautiful separation, instant lift and structured volume."
It took a little getting used to, but after I got the hang of it, applying mascara to even the tiniest lashes in the corner of my eye seemed easier.
The volumizing effects are immediate
Some volumizing mascaras call for multiple applications to achieve true fullness, but not this one. After just one coat I noticed that my lashes looked lifted, longer and definitely thicker.
I think the biggest benefit of this mascara is that it's able to coat each lash with a generous amount of mascara without clumping. Normally when I apply mascara, my lashes get stuck together in a way that makes it look like I have essentially four thick triangles for eyelashes. Not cute. The Lash Blowout Mascara created a pretty impressive fan-like effect that I'd typically only gotten with false lashes.
I can imagine you'd be able to get even more volume out of this formula with a few extra coats, but for me one was enough to achieve exactly what I had in mind.
It lasts a long time
As mentioned previously, I have pretty sensitive eyes, so any mascara I use needs to stay in place. So far, I haven't had any problems with flaking or smudging, which is great!
Other shoppers seem to be loving it too. It has a 4.6-star rating from over 250 reviews on Ulta, and a 4.7-star rating from nearly 200 reviews on It Cosmetics' site.
So there you have it. The Lash Blowout mascara officially lived up to its name — now I just need to figure out how to get a great at-home blowout to match!
For more stories like this, check out:
- 15 of the best drugstore mascaras
- These are Amazon's 10 bestselling mascaras under $10
- This $5 mascara with 3,700 reviews gives me lashes so long they look fake
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!