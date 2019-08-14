First, the tube is adorable. It's designed to look like Drybar's barrel hair brushes and matches the brand's gray and buttercup aesthetic. But let's be real, no one's buying mascara because the packaging is cute — what's inside has to deliver to make the $25 price worth it. The mascara is infused with biotin, a vitamin B complex that's often linked to shiny and healthy hair, so I was excited to check it out.

The brush is innovative

The first thing I noticed when opening up the Lash Blowout Mascara tube was the brush. Unlike most mascaras I've used, the feathered brush comes out from the wand at an angle. I'm assuming this was an intentional choice to help maximize its impact, because the product description indicated that the brush was "inspired by technology used for barrel hairbrushes" and that it's meant to create "beautiful separation, instant lift and structured volume."

The crooked-looking brush took a little getting used to, but it was worth it. TODAY

It took a little getting used to, but after I got the hang of it, applying mascara to even the tiniest lashes in the corner of my eye seemed easier.

The volumizing effects are immediate

Some volumizing mascaras call for multiple applications to achieve true fullness, but not this one. After just one coat I noticed that my lashes looked lifted, longer and definitely thicker.

I'm pretty sure my lashes have never looked better. TODAY

I think the biggest benefit of this mascara is that it's able to coat each lash with a generous amount of mascara without clumping. Normally when I apply mascara, my lashes get stuck together in a way that makes it look like I have essentially four thick triangles for eyelashes. Not cute. The Lash Blowout Mascara created a pretty impressive fan-like effect that I'd typically only gotten with false lashes.

I can imagine you'd be able to get even more volume out of this formula with a few extra coats, but for me one was enough to achieve exactly what I had in mind.

It lasts a long time

As mentioned previously, I have pretty sensitive eyes, so any mascara I use needs to stay in place. So far, I haven't had any problems with flaking or smudging, which is great!

Other shoppers seem to be loving it too. It has a 4.6-star rating from over 250 reviews on Ulta, and a 4.7-star rating from nearly 200 reviews on It Cosmetics' site.

So there you have it. The Lash Blowout mascara officially lived up to its name — now I just need to figure out how to get a great at-home blowout to match!

